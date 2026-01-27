Harford County Public Library hosts its third annual Romance Author Fest Feb. 7

Harford County Public Library hosts its 3rd Annual Romance Author Fest featuring a panel discussion with Maryland-based authors and special meet-and-greet opportunities on February 7 at the Abingdon Library. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Celebrate the Month of Love at Harford County Public Library’s Third Annual Romance Author Fest

February 7 events at the Abingdon Library feature Maryland-based romance writers, a panel discussion led by local award-winning author Jennifer Vido and special meet-and-greet opportunities

Abingdon, Md., January 27, 2026 — Harford County Public Library hosts its Third Annual Romance Author Fest featuring a panel discussion with Maryland-based authors and special meet-and-greet opportunities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on February 7 at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon.

“Who doesn’t like a good romance? The Romance Author Fest is a popular day at Harford County Public Library. We are so fortunate to have amazing local authors share their paths to publishing and their inspiration for their work,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “These Maryland-based authors enjoy meeting readers and discussing their books, and we look forward to welcoming our customers to the Abingdon Library for a very special day on February 7.”

A panel discussion from 10 to 11 a.m. will be led by award-winning local romance author Jennifer Vido and features authors Rebecca Rivard, Denise Stout, Kristie Wolf and Diane Wylie.

Following the panel discussion, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., more than 15 authors will be available for special meet and greets featuring photo opportunities, book purchases and signings. Participating authors include Christi Barth, Cheryl Barton, Christina Elle, M.K. Hale, Nonna Henry, JL Lora, Kara Pleasants, Rebecca Rivard, Brandy Stoker, Denise Stout, M.C. Vaughan, Jennifer Vido, Kristie Wolf, Diane Wylie and Nancy Yeage. Romance Author Fest attendees are encouraged to take photos, purchase books and have them signed by the participating authors. For more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/15140593.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times, borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.