Harford County Public Library to host 8th Annual Fairy Tale & Superhero Festival at the Abingdon Library Jan. 16

Daylong celebration on January 16 features guest readers, crafts, STEM activities, parade, dance parties, Magic Mirror and more

Abingdon, Md., January 5, 2026 — Harford County Public Library’s 8th Annual Fairy Tale & Superhero Festival takes place Friday, January 16, from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon.

“The Fairy Tale & Superhero Festival is one of the best days of the year at the Library. Children and adults come together to celebrate their favorite fairy tale and superhero characters and participate in many exciting activities, from crafts to STEM play, activity stations, dance parties and more,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “It’s always fun to watch our community guest readers mesmerize the children with their books during story time. Everyone is invited to enjoy this very special day at the Library.”

Participants are invited to come dressed as their favorite fairy tale or superhero character or as an everyday superhero. Activities include scavenger hunts, dance parties, prince/princess/superhero parade, a superhero training obstacle course and a Go Home Gnome activity.

STEM activities feature Three Little Pigs Construction Company, Superhero Mad Libs, the Magic Mirror and mushroom ring toss plus coloring sheets, sticker polls and gem polls. Children can also make a variety of crafts like paper fairy houses, 3-D printed unicorn mane, superhero masks, Rapunzel braid bracelet, dragon paper bag puppet and rocking snails.

Activity stations include Hulk Smash-Exit Prize, Greasy Goblin (temporary) Tattoo Parlor, Sensory Room Enchanted Forest, Story Walk and Winter Reading sign up.

Celebrity story time throughout the day features local community leaders sharing their favorite children’s picture books.

For more information about the festival, visit HCPLonline.org.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times, borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.