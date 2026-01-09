Harford County Public Library’s January programs include piano playing, soap making and how to ‘unplug’

Harford County Public Library is providing a wide array of programs in January, from learning about a historic structure to playing the piano, preserving prints, making soap, participating in an unplugged evening and planning for college and career prep. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Belcamp, Md., January 7, 2025 – Harford County Public Library is providing a wide array of programs in January, from learning about a historic structure to playing the piano, preserving prints, making soap, participating in an unplugged evening and planning for college and career prep.

“A new year brings many new programs to the Library for customers of all ages. If your child wants to learn how to play the piano, the Library can help. Do you have many photos and don’t know how to organize them? The Library can help. Looking for information about college or career prep? The Library can help. The Library provides many resources for everyone in Harford County, and the start of a new year is the perfect way to learn a new skill or plan for the future,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library.

A full listing of programs and events in January may be found at HCPLonline.org. Some highlights include:

History of the Sonshine Inn with Juliet Farace, January 14 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Havre de Grace Library, 120 North Union Avenue. Juliet Farace, proprietress of the Sonshine Inn located in Whiteford, will share the history of the establishment. The Sonshine Inn dates back to the 1700s and because the walls can’t talk, Farace will share their stories. For more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/14715260.

Introduction to Playing Piano, January 17 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Norrisville Library, 5310 Norrisville Road in White Hall. Piano instructor Liberty Brammer will introduce children, grades K-8, to reading music and show them the basics of learning to play the piano. Brammer will discuss keyboards versus acoustic pianos, how the keys and sheet music are organized, and how to put it all together to play songs. Brammer will be demonstrating on a keyboard and will show how much fun playing the piano can be. Each child attending must register prior to the program at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/14737016.

Preserve Your Prints, January 22 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road. If you have a box full of photos, negatives, slides or letters hiding in your closet that you don’t know what to do with, this program is for you. Megan Blood, owner of Heritage Photo Preservation, will share with participants, grades 9-adult, how to care for, digitize and preserve special memories. For more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/14658321.

Lye & Lather: Intro to Soap Making, January 26 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Jarrettsville Library, 3722 Norrisville Road. Join Janice and Kim from Goose Ridge Soaps LLC as they demonstrate cold process soap making. Adults are invited to learn how to make this process at home for your next relaxing escape. For more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/15035010.

Rest, Recharge, Reconnect: An Evening Unplugged, January 28 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Bel Air Library, 100 East Pennsylvania Avenue. Chris Coladonato from Connection Catalyst will share practical tips and ideas and uncover simple ways to unplug so you can find more calm and presence even on your busiest day. The session, for those grade 9 to adult, will conclude with a short grounding practice—no devices, just presence—so you can step into the rest of your evening calm, clear and connected. For more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/14810449.

College and Career Prep 101, January 31 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Havre de Grace Library, 120 North Union Avenue. Learn how to apply for college or trade school. Explore topics such as financial aid, SAT prep, scholarships and internships with useful information from Harford County Public Library, Havre de Grace Youth Commission and college representatives. The snow date is February 21 from 2 to 4 pm. For more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/14665277.

