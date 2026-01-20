Harford County to host Community Reinvestment and Repair Fund Virtual Town Hall Feb. 18

Harford County’s Department of Housing and Community Services’ Office of Drug Control Policy will host a Community Reinvestment and Repair Fund (CRRF) Virtual Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:



Harford County to Host Community Reinvestment and Repair Fund Virtual Town Hall

BEL AIR, Md., (Jan. 20, 2026) – The Department of Housing and Community Services’ Office of Drug Control Policy will host a Community Reinvestment and Repair Fund (CRRF) Virtual Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

The event will provide residents, community organizations, and stakeholders with an overview of how CRRF grant funds are being used to support community-based initiatives across Harford County. The CRRF is funded through cannabis tax revenue and is designed to reinvest in historically disadvantaged communities.

The event will feature program presentations from current CRRF awardees.

“This is an important opportunity for residents and community partners to learn how CRRF funds are being put to work in Harford County,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said.

The event will be held virtually. Registration details and the virtual link are available at

www.harfordcountymd.gov/crrf.

Residents with questions may call 410-638-3333 for more information.

For more information about the Community Reinvestment and Repair Fund and Harford County’s ongoing investments, visit www.harfordcountymd.gov/crrf.