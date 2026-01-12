Harford Seeks public input on required road improvements for proposed Costco development in Bel Air: Deadline for comments is Jan. 23

Harford’s Cassilly administration is seeking public input on road improvements the state and county plan to require for the proposed Costco project in Emmorton. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Image courtesy Harford County government

Harford Seeks Public Input on Required Road Improvements for Proposed Costco Development in Bel Air

BEL AIR, Md., (Jan. 9, 2026) – Harford’s Cassilly administration is seeking public input on road improvements the state and county plan to require for the proposed Costco project in Emmorton. The overall project, known as Costco Wholesale at Bel Air Village, would be located along Plumtree Road between MD 24 and MD 924 and include a Costco membership-only retail store with fuel pumps, plus five commercial pad sites.

“In the interest of transparency, my administration is taking the unprecedented step of publishing and seeking public comment on the required road improvements our team of professionals from the state and Harford County have drafted to mitigate traffic from this project,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “To be clear, the road improvements will have to be paid for and completed by the developer, but we are providing this unprecedented opportunity for citizens who travel in the area to review and comment on the requirements before they are finalized.”

Details on each of the requirements, video simulations of related traffic flows, and a link to email comments are published on the county government website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/3980/Bel-Air-Village-Road-Improvements

Public comments will be reviewed and then published on the website.

The deadline for public comments is Friday, January 23, 2026.