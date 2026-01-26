The Highlands School to host community ‘Hundo Bingo’ Jan. 30

The Highlands School hosts its annual community Bingo Night on Friday, January 30. Here are the details provided by the school:

The Highlands School to Host Community “Hundo Bingo” Night

Bel Air, MD (January 26, 2026) — The Highlands School, a K-8 independent school serving students with learning differences and achievement gaps, will host its annual community Bingo Night on Friday, January 30. Doors open at 5:45 p.m., with games beginning at 6:30 p.m. The event will be held on The Highlands School campus at 2409 Creswell Road, Bel Air, MD.

Known affectionately as “Hundo Bingo,” the evening features fast-paced bingo games with every prize valued at $100, along with raffle baskets and a 50/50 drawing. Food and concessions, including Chick-fil-A and pizza, will be available for purchase.

“Hundo Bingo has become a beloved tradition at Highlands, and it’s one of our favorite nights of the year,” said Head of School Claudia Nachtigal. “It’s joyful, it’s community-centered, and it directly supports the students we serve. We encourage folks to grab tickets early — this event sells out every year.”

Tickets include 20 games and are available for $30 per person in advance at

Tickets will be $40 at the door, if available.

Community members are warmly invited to attend.

About The Highlands School

Founded in 1996, The Highlands School is an AIMS-accredited independent school specializing in educating students with learning differences and achievement gaps. The school is located on an 18-acre campus in Bel Air, Maryland — once home to Deputed Testamony, a Preakness-winning racehorse.