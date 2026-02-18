Baltimore Orioles’ Catie Griggs and Time for Women founder Erin Hodge-Williams headline Harford County Public Library’s 5th Annual Women’s Summit March 3

Harford County Public Library’s 5th Annual Women’s Summit takes place on March 3 at the Abingdon Library. This year’s theme is “Voices that Shape Communities.” The featured speakers are Catie Griggs, president of operations for the Baltimore Orioles, and Erin Hodge-Williams, psychotherapist and founder of Time for Women. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Abingdon, Md., February 17, 2026 — “Voices that Shape Communities” is the theme of Harford County Public Library’s 5th Annual Women’s Summit on March 3 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon.

The Women’s Summit provides an inspiring day of engaging speakers, empowering conversations and community connections, celebrating the voices and visions of women who are shaping the world.

The featured speakers are Catie Griggs, president of operations for the Baltimore Orioles, and Erin Hodge-Williams, psychotherapist and founder of Time for Women. They will share their leadership journeys and provide real-world tips on how to create healthy boundaries and more. A brief Q&A session will follow both speaker presentations.

The summit will conclude with an uplifting and positive group activity that will ensure everyone leaves on a powerful and united note.

Participants will receive a copy of the featured book, “The Midnight Library,” by Matt Haig, a novel that was the winner of the Goodreads Choice Award for Fiction and a Good Morning America Book Club pick.

“We are so fortunate to have Catie Griggs and Erin Hodge-Williams headline this year’s summit. The Library’s Women’s Summit is an opportunity for women of all backgrounds to come together to hear distinguished leaders discuss their professional journeys and learn from their experiences,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “I am also super excited about the book we are giving to all participants, ‘The Midnight Library,’ which shows the power of libraries to change someone’s life. Many thanks, also, to our sponsors for helping us make the summit happen.”

The sponsors of Harford County Public Library’s 5th Annual Women’s Summit are Headlining Sponsor Harford Mutual Insurance Group and Supporting Sponsor The Daily Record.

Tickets cost $50 per person and include a light breakfast and box lunch plus a copy of the featured book. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/15672614.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times, borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.