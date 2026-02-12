Cherry Hill Road bridge over Deer Creek in Street closed for emergency bridge inspection

Cherry Hill Road bridge over Deer Creek in Street, between MD 24 (Rocks Road), and 4H Camp Road, is closed to all through traffic starting Thursday, February 12 until further notice for emergency bridge inspection. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Cherry Hill Road Bridge Over Deer Creek in Street Closed

BEL AIR, Md., (Feb. 12, 2026) – Cherry Hill Road bridge over Deer Creek in Street, between MD 24 (Rocks Road), and 4H Camp Road, is closed to all through traffic starting Thursday, February 12 until further notice for emergency bridge inspection.

Emergency vehicles and school buses will not be permitted across the bridge at any time. Motorists who use this bridge should follow the detour signs or make other arrangements.

Questions about the closure may be directed to 410-638-3509 extension 1392.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.