Cherry Hill Road Bridge over Deer Creek in Street to reopen Feb. 18

Cherry Hill Road bridge over Deer Creek in Street, between MD 24 (Rocks Road), and 4H Camp Road, is to be reopened to all through traffic starting at 3 p.m. Feb. 18. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Photo courtesy of the Harford County government

Cherry Hill Road Bridge Over Deer Creek in Street Reopened Wednesday, February 18

BEL AIR, Md., (Feb. 18, 2026) – Cherry Hill Road bridge over Deer Creek in Street, between MD 24 (Rocks Road), and 4H Camp Road, will be reopened to all through traffic starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday, February 18 after completion of emergency bridge inspection.

Questions may be directed to 410-638-3509 extension 1392.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.