Harford County Education Foundation announced the appointment of Erin McComas as Chair of the Board of Directors. Here are the details provided by the foundation:

Harford County Education Foundation Announces Erin McComas as New Board Chair

Bel Air, MD (January 20, 2026)—Harford County Education Foundation (education foundation) is proud to announce the appointment of Erin McComas as Chair of the Board of Directors. Erin brings a strong record of leadership, financial expertise, and community engagement that will support the education foundation’s mission of removing barriers to learning and unlocking every child’s potential.



Erin McComas

Erin McComas serves as Director of Member Experience and Engagement at Har-co Credit Union and brings more than a decade of experience with Mariner Finance, where she held the role of Assistant Vice President overseeing operations throughout Maryland. During her tenure at Mariner Finance, Erin earned the prestigious President’s Club Award ten times and was part of the District of the Year recognition in 2020. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Salisbury University.

As Board Chair, Erin will lead the education foundation’s Board of Directors in advancing strategic priorities, strengthening community partnerships, and expanding philanthropic support to ensure students and families across Harford County have access to the resources they need to succeed.

“I am truly honored to serve as Board Chair of the Harford County Education Foundation,” said Erin McComas. “I have a passion for the impact of the programs provided to our students and teachers and for the meaningful difference this organization makes across our community. I am excited to work alongside a dedicated board and staff to build on the education foundation’s strong legacy and explore new opportunities to deepen our impact for Harford County’s students.”

Debora Gavin Merlock, Founder and President of Harford County Education Foundation, shared her confidence in Erin’s leadership. “Erin brings the ideal combination of strategic thinking, relationship-building, and community commitment to this role,” said Merlock. “Her professional experience and passion for service align perfectly with our mission. We are excited about the leadership, vision, and momentum Erin will bring as we continue to grow our impact and support every child’s opportunity for success.”

Erin is a proud mom to her son, Jaxson, who attends Hickory Elementary School, deepening her personal connection to Harford County Public Schools and the families the education foundation serves. A devoted animal lover, she also shares her home with two beloved rescue dogs, Gemma and Opie. Outside of her professional and volunteer commitments, Erin and her husband, Dave, are passionate baseball fans and spend many weekends cheering on Jaxson, who recently earned a spot on the Bel Air travel baseball team—an experience that further connects their family to the community and its schools.

Harford County Education Foundation works in partnership with Harford County Public Schools and the community to remove barriers from learning, empower educators, and create pathways for student success.

