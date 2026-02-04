Harford County opens FY 2027 Tourism Funding Program for Qualified Nonprofits; Applicant workshops planned Feb. 24 and 26

Harford County’s Department of Economic Development has posted its FY 2027 Tourism Funding Program eligibility requirements online for qualified nonprofit organizations. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County Opens FY 2027 Tourism Funding Program for Qualified Nonprofits; Applicant Workshops Planned February 24 and 26

BEL AIR, Md., (Feb. 4, 2026) – Harford County’s Department of Economic Development has posted its FY 2027 Tourism Funding Program eligibility requirements online for qualified nonprofit organizations. The program supports events and activities that attract overnight visitors to Harford County and is funded through revenue generated by the county’s 6% hotel tax.

Eligible applicants must be 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(6) organizations. The application period opens Monday, February 23, with a submission deadline of Friday, May 8, 2026.

The FY 2027 Tourism Funding Program offers two funding opportunities: the Partnership Fund and the Community Impact Fund.

The Partnership Fund supports organizations collaborating on large-scale or multi-day events. While partner organizations are not required to be nonprofits, the lead applicant must be a tourism-related nonprofit organization.

The Community Impact Fund supports nonprofits or municipalities seeking to create, expand, or enhance events that drive tourism and economic growth in Harford County. Eligible activities may include festivals, exhibits, or other programming designed to attract overnight visitors.

“These tourism funds are provided to support our tourism-related non-profits to grow their events, attract visitors beyond the borders of Harford County, and increase hotel stays,” said County Executive Bob Cassilly. “We appreciate our hoteliers whose investment in the County helps to generate the growth of hotel stays and in turn, grow hotel tax revenue which funds this program. The tourism funding program, coupled with Hello Harford’s data-driven technology supports all of our tourism stakeholders and raises the bar for county festivals, events and attractions.”

To assist prospective applicants, the Department of Economic Development will host informational workshops covering program eligibility and strategies for developing partnerships with other qualifying organizations. Workshops will be offered both in person and online.

An in-person workshop will take place on Tuesday, February 24, at 11 a.m. in the William Paca Conference Room at 220 S. Main Street in Bel Air. A virtual workshop is scheduled for Thursday, February 26, at 2 p.m.; this session will be recorded and made available online.

To register for either workshop, email Kim Szpara at kszpara@harfordcountymd.gov.

Further information is available at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/2678/Tourism.