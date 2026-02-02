Harford County Public Library’s February programs include History of the Negro Baseball Leagues, Frederick Douglass, local author Jennifer Vido and naturalist Frank Marsden

Harford County Public Library is offering programs in February on a variety of subjects, including the History of the Negro Baseball Leagues, Frederick Douglass, and events featuring local author Jennifer Vido and naturalist Frank Marsden. Here are the details provided by the library system:



Belcamp, Md., February 2, 2026 – Harford County Public Library is offering numerous programs in February on a wide variety of subjects.

“Even though February is a short month, Harford County Public Library is offering a multitude of programs on a variety of topics,” said Mary Hastler, CEO. “You can find out more about the Negro Baseball Leagues, the life of Frederick Douglass and how to grow clean water plus learn about journaling, meet award-winning author Jennifer Vido and hear about the stories behind the photos taken by Frank Marsden. There’s something for everyone at the Library in February.”

Following is a listing of featured programs:

History of the Negro Baseball Leagues, February 2-28, during library hours, at the Bel Air Library, 100 East Pennsylvania Avenue. An exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs, oral histories and memorabilia from the Hubert V. Simmons Museum of Negro Leagues Baseball will be on display during the month of February. The Hubert V. Simmons Museum of Negro Leagues Baseball Inc. is located in the Owings Mills Branch of Baltimore County Public Library and administers projects designed to educate, advocate and generate wide-spread interest surrounding the Negro Leagues. For more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/14800231.

Frederick Douglass: From Enslaved to Diplomat!, February 7 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Library, 21 Franklin Street. Vivian Fisher of Enoch Pratt Free Library will examine the life events of Frederick Douglass as his journey takes him from an enslaved boy on the Eastern Shore of Maryland to one of the highest-ranking African American men of the 19th century. Discover Douglass’ impact on the world as he fought for the rights of full citizenship for all in his country of birth. For more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/14775010.

Grow Clean Water in Your Community, February 7 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Fallston Library, 1461 Fallston Road. The landscape choices we make in our backyards directly affect the health of local waterways. Amy Young from Gunpowder Valley Conservancy will discuss how to grow clean water in your backyard and preserve the Gunpowder Watershed. For more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/14790866.

History of the Negro Baseball Leagues, February 10 from 6 to 7 p.m. and February 28 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Bel Air Library, 100 East Pennsylvania Avenue. Representatives from the Hubert V. Simmons Museum of Negro Leagues Baseball, Inc. will share the history of the Negro Leagues in Maryland. Their presentation will feature artifacts, pictures and video clips from the Simmons Museum. For more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/14800698 for the February 10 program and https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/14800699 for the February 28 program.

Journaling to Look Back, February 21, 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Joppa Library, 655 Towne Center Drive. Journaling-enthusiast Liz Neal leads participants in the practice of journaling, which provides an opportunity to capture your personal journey. Our lives can be seen as a combination of journeys, each contributing to self-awareness and growth. The session will explore the past places you have lived and traveled. These significant milestones show importance and discovery in our lives. Each person attending must register prior to the event at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/14672043. The program is sponsored by the Joppa Friends of HCPL.



Meet the Author: Jennifer Vido Harford County Public Library presents Meet the Author: Jennifer Vido on February 26 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road. Join local author Jennifer Vido as she discusses her new book, “Simplicity by the Sea,” the third and final title in her award-winning Gull Island series. Enjoy an evening of conversation, coastal inspiration and community as she shares the heartwarming conclusion to her beloved Lowcountry romance series. Vido will be in conversation with The Honorable Susan Hazlett. A Q&A session will conclude the event, followed by a book signing and photo opportunity. Copies of “Simplicity by the Sea” will be available for purchase. Advanced registration is recommended at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/14936716.

The Story Behind the Photos with Frank Marsden, February 26 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Norrisville Library, 5310 Norrisville Road in White Hall. Spend an evening with naturalist Frank Marsden and learn “the story behind the photos” as he shares his many years of wildlife photography. Each person attending must register prior to the event at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/14713977.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times, borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.