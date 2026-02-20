Harford County to offer free marketing workshop for small businesses March 12

Harford County is offering a free marketing workshop for small businesses 5:30 p.m. March 12, at the CONVERGE Center in Aberdeen. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

BEL AIR, Md., (Feb. 19, 2026) – Harford County is offering a free marketing workshop in March to help small businesses grow.

“Marketing That Moves the Needle: Practical Strategies for Growing Your Business,” will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, at the CONVERGE Center in Aberdeen, hosted by the Department of Economic Development under the administration of County Executive Bob Cassilly, in partnership with the Maryland Small Business Development Center.

“This free workshop provides a valuable opportunity for our local businesses to sharpen their marketing strategies and stay competitive in today’s fast-changing marketplace,” said County Executive Bob Cassilly. “It’s just one of the ways we’re supporting local businesses to help them grow, compete, and contribute to a stronger local economy.”

This interactive session is designed for small businesses, entrepreneurs, and growing companies looking to strengthen their marketing efforts and reach the right audience more effectively. Participants will gain a practical overview of today’s most effective marketing tools and strategies and learn how to apply them to drive measurable results.

Topics will include:

Building a cohesive marketing strategy across digital, social, and traditional channels

Using social media and digital marketing to increase visibility and engagement

Measuring marketing performance and adjusting strategies for better results

The workshop is part of the Harford County Department of Economic Development’s LevelUp Harford Business Workshop Series, which provides practical tools and expert guidance to help local businesses grow, adapt, and compete in today’s marketplace.

For those unable to attend this session or who would like to catch up on previous workshops: recorded seminars are available online at

www.harfordcountymd.gov/3960/LevelUp-Harford-Business-Workshop-Series.



The LevelUp series is filmed and produced by HarfordTV, a valued partner in making these resources accessible to the business community.

The event is free, but registration is required at bit.ly/LevelUpMarketingBiz.