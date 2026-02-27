Harford Land Trust celebrates 35th anniversary with a plant sale fundraiser and a Grow Wild: Spring Fling event May 2

Harford Land Trust is celebrating its 35th anniversary with a Native and Pollinator Plant Sale fundraiser and a Grow Wild: Spring Fling event May 2 at the Harford County Equestrian Center in Bel Air. Here are the details provided by the organization:





Foster Branch Park, a 129-acre property in Joppatowne that Harford Land Trust helped to protect as a public park in 2024. The land was purchased from a family who had planned to pursue a large residential development, and it is now permanently protected under a conservation easement through Maryland’s Program Open Space. (Photo/Harford County Government)

HARFORD LAND TRUST CELEBRATES 35 YEARS OF PROTECTING THE LAND YOU LOVE

BEL AIR, Md. (February 24, 2026) – This year, Harford Land Trust (HLT) is celebrating its 35th anniversary, and the organization is marking the occasion with public events and a new plant sale fundraiser.

HLT started in 1991 when a group of concerned residents banded together to ensure that important natural systems and productive landscapes remain intact. Now 32.8% of Harford County is protected under conservation easements or as parks, with 66,421 acres of private land preserved, and HLT played a significant role in reaching these outcomes.

“Harford County’s economy and our community’s well-being depend on fertile farmland, biologically diverse forests, and plentiful outdoor recreation opportunities,” said Executive Director Kristin Kirkwood. “This milestone reminds us why we must continue protecting enough open space to support our shared natural resources.”

Annual Meeting, March 7

Come celebrate HLT’s anniversary at its Annual Meeting on Saturday, March 7, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Hopkins Farm Brewery in Havre de Grace. Guest speaker Paul Goeringer, principal faculty specialist at the University of Maryland Department of Agricultural & Resource Economics, will deliver a presentation about solar leasing considerations for landowners and local decision-makers. Attendees are welcome to stay after the meeting to enjoy a beer or a bite from food trucks on-site.

First-ever plant sale fundraiser

HLT is preparing to launch the first-ever Native and Pollinator Plant Sale fundraiser. The online sale features 60 varieties of plants, and every purchase will support land conservation efforts in Harford County. Member-only access begins March 7, and sales to the public open March 21. All plants will be available for pickup at Grow Wild: Spring Fling.

Spring Fling moves to the Equestrian Center

On Saturday, May 2, from 8 a.m. to noon, Grow Wild: Spring Fling will be blooming at the Harford County Equestrian Center in Bel Air. Visitors can collect free wildflower seeds, tree seedlings and native plant plugs, and learn about gardening from professional growers, ecologists and Master Gardeners. The event will also feature an array of local vendors related to gardening, crafts and nature-based goods, as well as children’s crafts and activities in the Sprouts area.

Grow Wild is a partnership between HLT, the Harford County Master Gardeners, the Susquehannock Wildlife Society, and the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay to educate and engage homeowners about the benefits of converting at least a portion of their yards to native and pollinator-friendly plants. Visit GrowWildHarford.org to learn more.

HLT History

In 1991, Peter Jay, John Hegeman, Dr. Sidney Kreider, Al Owens and David Miller started HLT, the only land trust to operate across all of Harford County, after witnessing rapid development from 1960 to 1990.

Within a year of the organization’s founding, HLT helped purchase the 145-acre Forest Greens Lake Preserve. By 1994, HLT had helped the state acquire Kilgore Falls, purchased the 104-acre Otter Creek Woods and helped establish the Stifler-Deer Creek Conservation Area.

While HLT has accomplished many projects since then, some of its more recent successes include expanding Stoney Demonstration Forest by 905-acres and facilitating the purchases of the 347-acre Belle Vue Farm on Oakington Peninsula and the 129-acre Foster Branch Park in Joppatowne.

HLT is a nonprofit dedicated to conserving land and protecting natural resources for the benefit of all people in Harford County. Using conservation easements, land purchases and other tools, HLT permanently protects farms, forests, habitats and outdoor recreation areas.

Learn more about HLT and see details about these upcoming events by visiting HarfordLandTrust.org or calling 410-836-2103.