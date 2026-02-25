Registration is open for Harford County’s Empowered Expo for Youth with Differing Abilities April 11

Registration is open for participants, exhibitors and vendors at the 2026 Harford County Empowered Expo to be held on Saturday, April 11 at Bel Air High School, 100 Heighe Street. Here are the details provided by the government:

Registration Open for Harford County’s Empowered Expo for Youth with Differing Abilities to be Held April 11

BEL AIR, Md., (Feb. 19, 2026) – Registration is open for participants, exhibitors and vendors at the 2026 Harford County Empowered Expo to be held on Saturday, April 11 for teens and young adults with individualized Education Plans (IEPs) and 504 Plans who are transitioning from high school to adulthood, higher education, and the workforce.

Young people, family members, educators, and other professionals are welcome to attend this FREE expo and conference from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Bel Air High School, 100 Heighe Street, Bel Air. Over 40 exhibitors and representatives from vendors, agencies, organizations, and support groups will be on hand.

“Every young person in Harford County is important to our community,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “Our Empowered Expo opens doors for those with differing abilities to reach their full potential.”

This triennial event is a partnership between Harford County Department of Housing & Community Services’ Office of Disability Services, Harford County Commission on Disabilities and Harford County Public Schools Department of Special Education.

“The Empowered Expo is designed to help young people and their families confidently navigate the transition from high school into adulthood,” said Meredith Easter, Harford County Office of Disability Services Coordinator. “From exploring post‑secondary education and employment options to understanding benefits and long‑term financial planning, this event connects families with the resources and guidance they need to plan for a successful future.”

Registration for participants, exhibitors, vendors is online at www.harfordcountymd.gov/Empowered.

Questions? Contact Meredith Easter at disability@harfordcountymd.gov.