The Highlands School appoints Katie Ramirez as Director of Development 

The Highlands School Appoints Katie Ramirez as Its Director of Development

Bel Air, MD (2/19/26) — The Highlands School, a K-8 independent school serving students with learning differences and achievement gaps, is pleased to announce Katie Ramirez as its new Director of Development.

Ramirez brings more than two decades of experience in nonprofit development and community engagement. In her new role, she will lead the school’s philanthropic efforts, working closely with school leadership, the Board of Directors, families, and community partners to strengthen donor relationships and advance The Highlands School’s mission. She joins The Highlands School at a pivotal time as it celebrates its 30th anniversary throughout 2026.

“Katie’s experience and commitment to mission-driven work make her an excellent addition to our leadership team,” said Claudia Nachtigal, Head of School. “Her passion for building meaningful relationships will be instrumental as we continue to grow and ensure we can serve families in our community for another 30 years and beyond.”

Before joining The Highlands School, Ramirez held senior roles with organizations including Pathfinders for Autism, March of Dimes, and the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, and has led successful growth initiatives at both national and local levels. She holds a Masters of Social Work from the University of Maryland School of Social Work.

“I’m honored to become part of The Highlands School community,” said Ramirez. “The school’s longstanding commitment to individualized education and meaningful student growth is truly impressive. I look forward to collaborating with families, alumni, and community supporters to strengthen philanthropic engagement and advance Highlands’ mission.”

Ramirez will oversee fundraising initiatives that support the school’s specialized academic programs and long-term sustainability, helping ensure students with learning differences receive the resources and support they need to succeed.