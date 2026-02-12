The Highlands School celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. Here are the details provided by the school:

The Highlands School Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary

Honoring a legacy of individualized education, community connection, and student growth

Bel Air, MD (2/11/26) — The Highlands School, a K-8 independent school serving students with learning differences and achievement gaps, is celebrating its 30th anniversary throughout 2026, marking three decades of academic innovation and community impact.

Founded in 1996 in response to a growing community need, The Highlands School was established to support students whose learning styles were not being fully met in traditional classroom settings. Thirty years later, the school continues to empower students across Maryland and even beyond by building confidence, which helps each child reach their full potential.

“For 30 years, Highlands has believed in the potential of students who learn differently,” said Claudia Nachtigal, Head of School. “What began as a bold idea has grown into a thriving community built around expertise, trust, and care. As we look ahead, we remain committed to helping students build confidence, develop independence, and move forward with possibility.”

The Highlands School officially kicked off its anniversary year by bringing the community together through two signature events that reflect both its mission and momentum: The Highlands Speaker Series and Hundo Bingo. The Highlands Speaker Series is a free educational program offering parents, educators, and community members practical, research-based insight into language-based learning differences, ADHD, social-emotional health, and executive functioning challenges. The series launched on February 10 with a presentation by nationally recognized expert Dr. Shreya Hessler, drawing strong interest from families and professionals across the region. The next one, featuring Erin Lamb, is April 28, 2026. Hundo Bingo, The Highlands School’s annual January fundraiser, brings the community together for an energetic evening of fast-paced bingo, with every prize valued at $100, supporting the school’s specialized academic programs.

“The Highlands School was founded to meet a real need, and that mission continues to guide our work today,” said Bob McClelland, President of The Highlands School Board of Directors. “As we enter our 30th year, we’re proud of the impact Highlands has had and committed to supporting students and families in the years ahead.”

On May 2nd, The Highlands School will host its inaugural gala at Bonita Farm in Darlington, Maryland. Community members are invited to attend, and more details are to come.

Located on an 18-acre campus in Bel Air, Maryland, The Highlands School remains committed to providing a supportive, specialized educational environment where students with learning differences can thrive academically and socially.