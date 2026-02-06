The John Carroll School has received a dollar-for-dollar donation match agreement, valued at $1M, from the Rollins-Luetkemeyer (R-L) Foundation to complete renovations of the school’s Science Wing. The R-L Foundation will match donations up to $1M until December 1, 2027, or until the match amount is reached. To make a donation to The John Carroll School Science Wing, click here or visit johncarroll.org/sciencelabs. Here are the details provided by the school:

Photo courtesy https://www.givecampus.com/schools/TheJohnCarrollSchool/science-wing-john-buppert-science-labs-renovations

The John Carroll School Receives $1M Donation Match Agreement from Rollins-Luetkemeyer Foundation to Complete Science Lab Renovations

Bel Air, MD (January 19, 2026) – The John Carroll School today announced that it received a dollar-for-dollar donation match agreement, valued at $1M, from the Rollins-Luetkemeyer (R-L) Foundation to complete renovations of the school’s Science Wing.

The R-L Foundation is providing this donation match to complete the renovation and modernization of the Science spaces at the school, including the remaining two John Buppert Science Labs, two classrooms, and a chemical storage area. The funds generated through this matching initiative will directly support the:

creation of collegiate- and professional-level lab environments modeled after world-class institutions, such as Johns Hopkins University and the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC), and with consultation from John Carroll alum, Dr. Jim Kaper ’70 (Chair, Department of Microbiology & Immunology at UMMC) and Dr. Barbara Slusher ’82 (Professor of Neurology, Pharmacology and Molecular Sciences, Psychiatry, Neuroscience, Medicine and Oncology at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and Director of Johns Hopkins Drug Discovery);

installation of upgraded safety fixtures, including eyewash stations, safety showers, goggle cabinets, fire extinguishers, and gas sensors;

expansion of the dedicated Robotics arena;

improved space and safety for the chemical storage area;

addition of flexible furnishings adaptable for lab work, research, and classroom instruction; and

increased space for individual and group research projects.

“Community support like this incredibly generous match from the R-L Foundation is not only critical to providing the level of education we offer our students, but invaluable in enabling our teachers and staff to provide a truly best-in-class experience that opens doors and unlocks our students’ full potential,” says Steve DiBiagio, President of The John Carroll School. “By investing in our academic offerings, the R-L Foundation is directly supporting the growth and development of current and future students who get their education at John Carroll, and we are endlessly grateful that members of our community recognize the value and importance of investing in these future leaders.”

Jack Luetkemeyer, President of the Rollins-Luetkemeyer Foundation, Inc. said, “The Rollins-Luetkemeyer Foundation is very supportive of the mission being undertaken by John Carroll and the energy, discipline and focus of Steve DiBiagio in carrying out that mission.”

The R-L Foundation will match donations up to $1M until December 1, 2027, or until the match amount is reached. To make a donation to The John Carroll School Science Wing, click here or visit johncarroll.org/sciencelabs.