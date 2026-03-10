Burtons Grill & Bar to open mid-April at Tollgate Marketplace

Burtons Grill & Bar plans to open in mid-April in Tollgate Marketplace, 609 Belair Road. It will take the place of the former TGI Friday’s restaurant, which closed in 2024. Here are the details provided:

Rendering of future Burtons Grill & Bar coming to Tollgate Plaza in Bel Air, Md. in mid-April.

BURTONS GRILL & BAR TO OPEN IN BELAIR, MARYLAND

BEL AIR, MD (March 9, 2026) – Burtons Grill & Bar will open its doors in mid-April, bringing a vibrant new dining destination to the Harford County community. Located at Tollgate Marketplace, 609 Belair Road, Bel Air, MD, the restaurant marks the brand’s first location in the greater Baltimore area.

Burtons Grill & Bar offers boldly-crafted American fare prepared from scratch using only fresh, premium ingredients. The restaurant’s all-day menu offers something for everyone, from juicy burgers and bountiful salads to premium steaks and fresh seafood. Burtons is also recognized for customizing any dish to accommodate food allergies or dietary preferences and its extensive gluten-free menu.

Menu highlights include Crab-Crusted Haddock (crab cake, lemon butter sauce, seasonal vegetable, herbed jasmine rice for $38), Superfood Salad (spinach, avocado, quinoa, grape tomatoes, julienned vegetables, feta, dried cranberries, lemon vinaigrette for $18.50), Maxx Burger (Allen Brothers angus beef, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion strings, American cheese, special sauce, brioche bun, French fries for $19), Lobster Roll (brioche bun, French fries; choice of warm with seasoned butter or chilled with lettuce, aioli for $35) and Mediterranean Chicken Risotto (artichoke hearts, grape tomatoes, spinach, feta, lemon butter sauce, pesto $21.50 | $27.50. ) The beverage program offers a highly curated selection of wine and craft beer. Cocktails take center stage as well as beautifully crafted mocktails for all guests to enjoy.

The new restaurant features:

7,046-square-foot modern yet timeless design

Airy dining room and bar seating up to 218 guests

Audubon-inspired murals and lush greenery creating a warm, inviting atmosphere

1,194-square-foot covered outdoor patios with lighting and ceiling fans, seating 58 guests

Private dining room accommodating up to 38 guests, equipped with audiovisual capabilities for special events, business meetings, and family celebrations.

Burtons Grill & Bar is passionate about providing exceptional hospitality in a warm and welcoming environment and extending that same spirit into the community. “We couldn’t be more excited to open in Bel Air this spring. Having previously lived in the area, I am very familiar with the greater Baltimore market and thrilled to be joining it again.”

Burtons Grill & Bar will be open seven days a week. Hours of operation and more details are available here: https://burtonsgrill.com/about/.