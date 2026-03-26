Harford County Cultural Arts Board and Harford County Public Library seek submissions for ‘The Art of Healing’ community art exhibition

A Call for Art takes place now through May 17 and is open to artists of all skill levels and experience. Here are the details provided by the organizers:

Harford County Cultural Arts Board and Harford County Public Library Announce Call for Art for ‘The Art of Healing’ Summer Exhibition

The exhibition, in partnership with Ashley Addiction Treatment and Harford Artists’ Association, is accepting submissions through May 17

Bel Air, Md., March 26, 2026 – Harford County Cultural Arts Board and Harford County Public Library are partnering with Ashley Addiction Treatment and Harford Artists’ Association on a community art exhibition, “The Art of Healing,” that will be on display in the Bel Air Library June 12-August 1.

A Call for Art takes place now through May 17 and is open to artists of all skill levels and experience.

Recovery is deeply personal, and creativity can be an important part of the healing journey. Visual and literary artists of all abilities are welcome to submit to this community exhibition. Submissions for “The Art of Healing” are encouraged from those whose art played a pivotal role in their healing and recovery process from addiction or whose work served as a creative outlet or support as a family member or friend navigated addiction and recovery.

Art may be visual, including any two-dimensional or three-dimensional media or literary art, including poetry and short narrative works such as flash fiction or short stories. All artwork must be original and may not represent any political, violent or illicit materials or imagery.

Artists could explore themes including (but not limited to) addiction, recovery, family, resilience, hope and community. To submit your work, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeFbtlvZfv3yhEda71vzhoPUZqOHCXFCtqzgp2Yt-Mv5VfR0Q/viewform. More information about the Call for Artists and exhibition may be found at https://www.culturalartsboard.org/calls-for-art.html.

“We are proud to partner with Ashley Addiction Treatment and the Harford Artists’ Association to bring this meaningful exhibition to our community,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “By showcasing healing and recovery through creative expression, we hope to encourage others on similar journeys and remind them that they are not alone, and that hope is always within reach.”