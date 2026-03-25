Harford County is hosting a free workshop for employers on labor and employment law updates April 14

Harford County is hosting a free workshop, “Labor & Employment Law Updates: What Employers Need to Know Now,” at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14, at the CONVERGE Center in Aberdeen. Here are the details provided by the government:

Free Harford County Workshop for Employers April 14: Labor & Employment Law Updates

BEL AIR, Md., (March 18, 2026) – Harford County is hosting a free workshop, “Labor & Employment Law Updates: What Employers Need to Know Now,” at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14, at the CONVERGE Center in Aberdeen.

“The LevelUp workshop series is part of our commitment to helping local businesses succeed,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “This free event will provide employers with timely guidance on changes to labor laws and best practices, so they can reduce risk and continue to grow in today’s constantly changing business environment.”

Topics will include:

Changes to labor and employment laws affecting employers

Compliance considerations for wages, hours, and workplace policies

Best practices to reduce risk and respond to legal changes

Presented in partnership with the Harford County Chamber of Commerce’s Harford Young Professionals & Entrepreneurs (HYPE) Group, the workshop is part of the Harford County Department of Economic Development’s LevelUp Harford Business Workshop Series, which provides practical tools and expert guidance to help local businesses grow, adapt, and compete in today’s marketplace.

For those unable to attend or who want to catch up on previous workshops, recorded seminars are available online at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/3960/LevelUp-Harford-Business-Workshop-Series. The LevelUp series is filmed and produced by HarfordTV, a valued partner in making these resources accessible to the business community.

The event is free, but registration is required at bit.ly/LevelUpMarketingBiz.