Harford County Public Library to host Inclusive Egg Hunt at Coppermine Bel Air Athletic Club March 28

Belcamp, Md., March 4, 2026 – Harford County Public Library presents an Inclusive Egg Hunt, a fully accessible, creativity-filled spring celebration, on March 28 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Coppermine Bel Air Athletic Club, 658 Boulton Street in Bel Air. The event reimagines the traditional egg hunt to ensure children of all abilities, especially those who use wheelchairs or other mobility devices, can fully participate.

Families are invited to stroll a festive path of spring-themed trunks and interactive stations, collecting colorful eggs, treats and surprises along the way. Instead of searching across grassy fields, children engage with table-height, wheelchair-accessible experiences designed to bring the fun directly to them in imaginative ways. This egg hunt is a welcoming, all-ages community event where families can explore at their own pace and enjoy a safe, inclusive spring tradition together.

The sponsor of the event is Butcher on the Bay Restaurant. Event partners include Harford Center, SURVICE Engineering, Service Coordination, Inc., Jarrettsville Sealcoating and the Harford County Commission on Disabilities.

“The Inclusive Egg Hunt is a joyful event where children of all ages and abilities can celebrate together,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Because traditional events can sometimes be challenging for children who use wheelchairs or have other accessibility needs, we’re delighted to offer a fully welcoming experience for everyone. We’re grateful to Coppermine Bel Air Athletic Club for hosting and to Butcher on the Bay Restaurant for their generous sponsorship that helps make it possible.”

Community members, businesses and organizations are invited to help bring this event to life by participating in one of two ways. Participants may host a spring-themed trunk by decorating a vehicle and handing out candy, toys or trinkets in a style similar to a traditional trunk or treat. No special equipment is required, just creativity and enthusiasm. Participants may also create an accessible egg delivery station by designing a child-friendly, table-height experience that allows children to collect eggs with ease. Examples include pegboard drops, balloon-delivered eggs, tabletop chutes or ramps, simple pulley systems, magnetic egg pickups or any other imaginative, engaging and accessible setup.

To sign up to host a trunk, visit programs.hcplonline.org/event/15513226. For questions, contact Amber C. Shrodes, director of philanthropy and community engagement, at 410-273-5600 x6583 or shrodes@hcplonline.org.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times, borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.