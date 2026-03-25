Harford County to host 2026 Agriculture Symposium May 9

Harford County plans to host the 2026 Agriculture Symposium, “Rooted in Change,” on Saturday, May 9, 2026, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at North Harford High School. Here are the details provided by the government:



Harford County to Host 2026 Agriculture Symposium “Rooted in Change”

BEL AIR, Md., (March 17, 2026) – Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly is inviting the community to participate in, as part of the 2026 Agriculture Symposium, “Rooted in Change,” on Saturday, May 9, 2026, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at North Harford High School.

The symposium brings together farmers, agricultural professionals, and the community for a day of learning, networking, and discussion about the future of agriculture in Harford County. The event is open to anyone interested in agriculture or invested in farming.

“Agriculture is a key component of our Harford County economy. The Agriculture Symposium is an opportunity for farmers and community members to share ideas and explore issues shaping agriculture today,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “From emerging technologies to farmland preservation, these conversations help ensure agriculture remains a strong and sustainable part of Harford’s future.”

The symposium is sponsored by Harford County Department of Economic Development as part of the Farmers & Community Partnership of Harford County. It will feature a keynote address by Jennie Schmidt, farmer and agricultural communicator behind The Foodie Farmer and Schmidt Farms. Following the keynote, attendees will participate in two of four available breakout sessions covering key topics impacting modern agriculture:

Innovation in the Field: Technology Transforming Agriculture

Speakers: Andy Kness, Agriculture Extension Educator, University of Maryland Extension; Ben Hushon, Certified Crop Advisor, The Mill

Expanding the Farm Business: Value-Added Strategies for Producers

Speakers: Kimmi Doran Lyons, Agricultural Specialist, Harford County Government; Martin Proulx, Agricultural Specialist, Maryland Department of Agriculture; Megan Keyes, Owner, Keyes Creamery

Women in Agriculture: Leadership, Networks, and Opportunity

Speakers: Kristin Kirkwood, Executive Director, Harford Land Trust; Emmy Dallam, Owner, Homelands Poultry; Dr. Jennifer Trout, State Veterinarian, Maryland Department of Agriculture

Stewardship in Action: Protecting Farmland for the Future

Speakers: Bill Amoss, Vice Chair, Harford County Agricultural Land Preservation Board; Jen Wilson, Agricultural Land Preservation Program Administrator, Harford County Government; Rob Weaver, District Conservationist, Natural Resources Conservation Service

Registration is $10 per person, which includes breakfast, lunch, seminars, live demonstrations, and access to the vendor fair. Vendor registration is $20 and includes all attendee benefits plus space to host a booth during the vendor fair.

Registration is required by April 30, 2026. For more information or to register, visit: https://bit.ly/HarfordAg