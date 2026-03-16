Harford Land Trust recognizes citizens’ contributions to land preservation at annual meeting

Harford Land Trust announced the 2026 Conservation and Volunteer Award recipients at its Annual Meeting on March 7 to recognize two Harford County citizens’ outstanding contributions to land preservation. Here are the details provided by the organization:



Jay Young, an attorney with PK Law, receives the Conservation Award for his outstanding commitment to agricultural preservation over his 40-year legal career. (Photo courtesy Harford Land Trust)

CONSERVATION AND VOLUNTEER AWARDS ANNOUNCED AT HLT ANNUAL MEETING

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (March 7, 2026) – Harford Land Trust (HLT) announced the 2026 Conservation and Volunteer Award recipients at its Annual Meeting on March 7 to recognize two Harford County citizens’ outstanding contributions to land preservation.

HLT held its Annual Meeting at Hopkins Farm Brewery, where staff and board members presented on HLT’s 2025 successes, celebrated the organization’s 35th anniversary, and listened to guest speaker Paul Goeringer, agriculture law extension specialist at the University of Maryland, present on solar leasing considerations for landowners and local decision-makers.

Toward the end of the meeting, Jay Young, an attorney with PK Law, received the Conservation Award, and Derek Hopkins, founder of the Char Hope Foundation, received the Volunteer Award.

Derek Hopkins, founder of the Char Hope Foundation, received the Volunteer Award for consistently donating his time and talents as an auctioneer to help HLT raise vital funds at its annual Party to Preserve Fundraiser. (Photo courtesy Harford Land Trust)

“We are so grateful for the dedication that Jay and Derek have shown to both our organization and land preservation at large,” said HLT Executive Director Kristin Kirkwood. “Harford County residents have access to local farms, quality recreation areas and clean waterways because of the efforts of community members like them.”

Young earned the Conservation Award through his extraordinary and sustained commitment to advancing agricultural land preservation over his 40-plus years of practicing law in Harford County.

Young has met personally with landowners to explain preservation programs and encourage participation and has advocated for land preservation before professional organizations, including farms, realtors and legal groups. In many cases, Young has provided pro bono or reduced-fee legal counsel to landowners as well as HLT.

“I am honored to receive this recognition from Harford Land Trust.” Young said. “HLT has been a valuable partner in the use of preservation easements as an essential tool in estate planning and the reduction of estate and inheritance taxes. We have been able to save a number of family farms which might otherwise have been lost due to excessive tax burdens.”

In addition to his legal career, Young serves as chairman of the Manor Foundation and has previously served as a member and president of the board of directors of the Maryland Association for Wildlife Conservation and as vice president and member of the board of directors of the Manor Conservancy. He is also a member and past president of the board of governors of the Elkridge-Harford Hunt Club and was named Harford County Preservationist of the Year by the County Executive in 2005.

Hopkins received the Volunteer Award for his long-standing support of HLT by consistently donating his time and talents as an auctioneer at its annual Party to Preserve fundraisers, facilitating the vital funding that allows HLT to further its mission.

Hopkins is a fourth-generation Harford County farmer and founder of the Char Hope Foundation, a live-in farm that helps individuals who are fighting addiction. Prior to holding that role, Hopkins was a full-time auctioneer, appraiser and real estate agent. He grew up on the Hopkins family farm in Darlington, which is now preserved, and is an active 4-H volunteer.

“It’s really important that we urge young people to become more involved in volunteering,” Hopkins said. “Recruiting the next generation will be crucial to ensuring that our community members can continue to support each other into the future.”

Hopkins’ spirit of service extends beyond agriculture and land preservation. He has served as a firefighter and EMS member of the Darlington Volunteer Fire Company and once worked for more than a month in Mississippi to help citizens of the Gulf Coast recover from Hurricane Katrina.

HLT is a nonprofit dedicated to conserving land and protecting natural resources for the benefit of all people in Harford County. Using conservation easements, land purchases and other tools, HLT permanently protects farms, forests, habitats and outdoor recreation areas.

Learn more about HLT and see details about upcoming events by visiting HarfordLandTrust.org or calling 410-836-2103.