More than 600 children participated in Harford County Public Library’s Inclusive Egg Hunt on March 28 at Coppermine Bel Air Athletic Club. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Children pet a bunny rabbit at Harford County Public Library’s Inclusive Egg Hunt on March 28 at Coppermine Bel Air Athletic Club. (Photo by Matt Button)

More than 600 Participate in Harford County Public Library’s Inclusive Egg Hunt

March 28 event at Coppermine Bel Air enabled families to explore at their own pace and enjoy a safe, inclusive spring tradition together

Bel Air, Md., March 31, 2026 – More than 600 children participated in Harford County Public Library’s Inclusive Egg Hunt on March 28 at Coppermine Bel Air Athletic Club. This fully accessible, creativity-filled spring celebration reimagined the traditional egg hunt to ensure children of all abilities, especially those who use wheelchairs or other mobility devices, could fully participate.

“Community is what the Library is all about, and the Inclusive Egg Hunt is an extension of what we do. The Library works hard to create experiences for all members of our community, and the Inclusive Egg Hunt did just that for hundreds of children. It was a beautiful day that provided a special experience for our families and friends,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library.

Families strolled a festive path of 24 spring-themed trunks and interactive stations, collecting colorful eggs, treats and surprises along the way. Community members, businesses and organizations hosted spring-themed trunks, decorating vehicles and handing out candy, toys or trinkets in a style similar to a traditional trunk or treat, with accessible egg delivery stations and child-friendly, table-height experiences allowing children to collect eggs with ease.

One of the most popular egg delivery stations was created by the Lipford Family and featured an air tunnel and swirling tubing that delivered an egg to each child. Other examples included peg boards, Plinko-style board and imaginative chutes and displays.

Harford County Rabbit Breeders 4-H Club provided a petting zoo featuring rabbits, and various costumed characters, including the Easter Bunny, were on hand to meet the children and take photos.

The sponsor of the event was Butcher on the Bay Restaurant. Event partners included Coppermine Bel Air Athletic Club, Harford Center, Service Coordination, Inc., Jarrettsville Sealcoating and the Harford County Commission on Disabilities.