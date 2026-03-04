Registration opens for Harford County bike camp for people with differing abilities: Volunteers needed

Registration is now open for Harford County’s summer camp for people with differing abilities to learn to ride a bike. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Registration Open for Harford County Bike Camp for People with Differing Abilities: Volunteers Needed

BEL AIR, Md., (March 4, 2026) – Registration is now open for Harford County’s popular summer camp for people with differing abilities to learn and experience the thrill of bike riding. Volunteer spotters are needed to assist instructors and serve each rider on a specially adapted bike, no experience is necessary.

The iCan Bike Camp, developed by the nonprofit iCan Shine, will be held Monday, July 13 through Friday, July 17 at the Churchville Recreation Center, Level Building, 3023 Level Road.

“Everyone deserves the chance to feel the freedom and joy of riding a bike,” said Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly. “Seeing participants overcome challenges, gain confidence, and celebrate their accomplishments with caring volunteers is truly inspiring and shows the heart of our community.”

This is the ninth year that the camp has been offered by Harford County Office of Disability Services and the Department of Parks & Recreation; riders and volunteers alike have found the camp to be a joyful, life-changing experience.

Eligible riders must be ages 8 and older and have a differing ability. They must also be able to walk without an assistive device; be able to step side-to-side; be willing and able to wear a bike helmet; and have a parent or caregiver who will stay on the premises during each day of camp. All riders will receive a T-shirt and a Medal of Completion at the closing ceremony on the last day of camp.

Riders must pre-register for the same 75-minute daytime slot on each of the five days and will be instructed by trained staff and assisted by two volunteers. Time slots are available beginning at 8:30 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. The cost for each camper is $80 for residents of Harford County and $160 for non-residents. Space is limited. Registration forms for participants and volunteers are online at www.harfordcountymd.gov/BikeCamp.

Approximately 30,000 individuals with disabilities worldwide have learned to ride bikes with iCan Shine since its founding in 2007. The program uses a fleet of adapted bicycles, a specialized instructional program, and trained staff to teach individuals with disabilities how to ride a bike in a warm and encouraging environment. Over the course of the five-day camp, the adaptive bike is adjusted gradually to introduce more instability to challenge riders at their own pace. Every rider is instructed by trained staff and assisted by two volunteers daily. Volunteer spotters work with the same rider for all five days and experience the joy of giving the gift of bike riding.

For more information, please contact Meredith Groff, Office of Disability Services at 410-638-3373 or disability@harfordcountymd.gov.