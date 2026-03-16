A section of St. Clair Bridge Road in Jarrettsville, between Holy Cross Road and North Bend Road, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for approximately two weeks beginning Wednesday, March 25. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Section of St Clair Bridge Road in Jarrettsville to Close During Daytime Hours for Two Weeks

BEL AIR, Md., (March 16, 2026) – A section of St. Clair Bridge Road in Jarrettsville, between Holy Cross Road and North Bend Road, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for approximately two weeks beginning Wednesday, March 25. The closure is necessary for crews to obtain detailed engineering information from the piers of the bridge over Deer Creek. The information gathered will be used in the design of a replacement structure at this location in the future.

No access to emergency vehicles and school buses will be permitted during the work. Please follow detour signs or make other arrangements if you travel on this roadway. Questions about the closure may be directed to 410-638-3509 extension 1392.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.