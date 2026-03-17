Southern Harford County Rotary Foundation to host the 2nd Annual Zero K Run at Independent Brewing Company April 16

Southern Harford County Rotary will host the 2nd Annual Zero K Run at Independent Brewing Company on Thursday, April 16, 2026, from 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM. Here are the details provided by the foundation:

SOUTHERN HARFORD COUNTY ROTARY FOUNDATION HOSTS 2ND ANNUAL ZERO K RUN

(Edgewood, MD) – Southern Harford County Rotary will host the 2nd Annual Zero K Run at Independent Brewing Company on Thursday, April 16, 2026, from 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM.

Yes – zero kilometers, but a whole lot of good times! It’s an excuse to join friends and community for a great time and raise money to support the community! Each participant will receive the full race experience including T-shirt and race bib. When the race starts, a horn is sounded everyone will stand up……and sit back down!

What attendees can expect:

A brief “warm-up” (optional enthusiasm encouraged)

The official Zero K “start”

One powerful stand

One triumphant sit

Celebration like you just crushed a marathon

It’s all the fun of a run but none of the running- inclusive for everyone.

Proceeds will support the Southern Harford County Rotary Foundation’s (SHCRF)mission to assist the children in Southern Harford County (Joppa, Edgewood, Belcamp and Abingdon areas), as a group or through their families, to reach their maximum potential. Through service projects, community partnerships, meetings and social events, SHCRF works to address local needs, supports youth and their families, and contributes to Rotary’s global efforts.

For more information about Southern Harford County Rotary, email info@southharfordrotary.org or visit www.southharfordrotary.org.