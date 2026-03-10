The Daily Record has named Bel Air author Jennifer Vido to its 2026 list of Maryland’s Top 100 Women. Here are the details provided:

The Daily Record Names Bel Air Author Jennifer Vido to Maryland’s Top 100 Women

The Daily Record has named Bel Air author Jennifer Vido to its 2026 list of Maryland’s Top 100 Women. Maryland’s Top 100 Women recognizes high-achieving Maryland women who are making an impact through their leadership, community service and mentoring.

Jennifer Vido Author of Simplicity by the Sea photographed by Robin Sommer of MidAtlantic Photographic LLC

Vido is a mystery and romance author and the executive director of the Harford County Bar Foundation. Her latest book, book three in the award-winning Gull Island trilogy, “Simplicity by the Sea,” was published by The Wild Rose Press in January.

“What an incredible honor it is to be named to Maryland’s Top 100 Women. To be included among such an inspiring group of trailblazers is truly humbling,” Vido said. “I am grateful to colleagues, mentors and community members who have supported me along the way and am excited to celebrate with this year‘s amazing honorees in May.”

Nominees to Maryland’s Top 100 Women were asked to complete an application outlining their educational and career history, professional and community involvement, corporate and nonprofit board memberships, and mentoring experience. They were encouraged to submit letters of recommendation from those who are familiar with their accomplishments professionally, in the community and through mentoring.

A panel of business and legal professionals, previous Maryland’s Top 100 Women honorees from throughout the state, and a representative of The Daily Record reviewed the final applications and selected this year’s honorees.

“The 2026 Maryland’s Top 100 Women are trailblazers who demonstrate extraordinary leadership. These women elevate, educate, mentor, support and empower other women and work to make Maryland a wonderful place to live and work,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media/The Daily Record. “We are also pleased to honor this year’s Circle of Excellence recipients who have had an incredible impact on our community and beyond. These women have shattered glass ceilings, redefined possibilities and selflessly mentor the next generation. The Daily Record is pleased to celebrate this year’s Maryland’s Top 100 Women honorees.”

Maryland’s Top 100 Women will be honored at a reception and awards celebration on May 4 at SECU Arena at Towson University, Auburn Drive in Towson. A VIP reception begins at 4 p.m. Doors open for the general networking reception at 4:30 p.m., followed by the awards celebration and a seated dinner at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/event/top-100-women/. The event hashtag is #TDRevents.