The Daniel Bennett Group to perform for Harford County Public Library’s 80th Anniversary at Fiore Winery & Distillery April 22

The Daniel Bennett Group will perform a concert featuring 1940s-era music from 6:30 to 8 p.m. April 22 at Fiore Winery & Distillery, 3026 Whiteford Road in Pylesville to celebrate National Library Week and the Library’s 80th Anniversary. Here are the details provided by the library system:

The Daniel Bennett Group: Direct from NYC Performs Free Concert in Honor of Harford County Public Library’s 80thAnniversary

April 22 concert takes place at Fiore Winery & Distillery and features jazz and the Great American Songbook

Belcamp, Md., March 23, 2026 – Join Harford County Public Library for a free swingin’ celebration of National Library Week and the Library’s 80th Anniversary on April 22 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Fiore Winery & Distillery, 3026 Whiteford Road in Pylesville.

The Daniel Bennett Group will perform an upbeat selection of 1940s-era music, bringing the timeless sounds of jazz and the Great American Songbook to life. The group was recently voted “Best New Jazz” by NYC’s Hot House Magazine. Concert attendees also will hear music from their newly released album, “The Deconstructed Songbook.”

“The Daniel Bennett Group is a customer favorite and has performed at Library events several times over the years. Their jazz and swing music is a great way for us to celebrate the Library’s 80th anniversary with a nod to music of the 1940s, when the Library was founded,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library.

“We are so pleased that Daniel Bennett and his group are traveling from New York City to join us for this very special event.”

Available at the concert will be Fiore’s specially crafted creations made just for the Library’s 80th Anniversary: a bold red wine, “Read Between the Wines,” and a smooth vodka, “Chapter 80.” Guests are welcome to bring snacks and non-alcoholic beverages for the concert. The concert will be held outdoors, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Advanced registration is recommended at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/15769452.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times, borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.