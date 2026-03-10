The Highlands School’s Head Claudia Nachtigal named to The Daily Record’s 2026 List of Top 100 Women

Head of The Highlands School, Claudia Nachtigal, has been named to The Daily Record’s 2026 list of Top 100 Women in Maryland. Here are the details provided by the school:

Claudia Nachtigal, Head of The Highlands School, Named to The Daily Record’s 2026 List of Top 100 Women

Bel Air, MD (3/10/26) —Claudia Nachtigal, Head of The Highlands School, a K-8 independent school in Bel Air serving students with learning differences and achievement gaps, has been named to The Daily Record’s 2026 list of Top 100 Women in Maryland.

Maryland’s Top 100 Women recognizes high-achieving Maryland women who are making an impact through their leadership, community service and mentoring. Nominees were asked to complete an application outlining their educational and career history, professional and community involvement, corporate and nonprofit board memberships, and mentoring experience. They were encouraged to submit letters of recommendation from those who are familiar with their accomplishments professionally, in the community and through mentoring.

“I’m truly honored to be recognized among this year’s Top 100 Women,” said Nachtigal. “As we celebrate The Highlands School’s 30th anniversary, this recognition reflects the dedication of our outstanding educators, families, and students who bring our mission to life every day. I’m grateful to be part of a school that is committed to nurturing confidence and a love of learning in every child.”

A panel of business and legal professionals, previous Maryland’s Top 100 Women honorees from throughout the state, and a representative of The Daily Record reviewed the final applications and selected this year’s honorees.

“The 2026 Maryland’s Top 100 Women are trailblazers who demonstrate extraordinary leadership. These women elevate, educate, mentor, support and empower other women and work to make Maryland a wonderful place to live and work,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media/The Daily Record. “We are also pleased to honor this year’s Circle of Excellence recipients who have had an incredible impact on our community and beyond. These women have shattered glass ceilings, redefined possibilities and selflessly mentor the next generation. The Daily Record is pleased to celebrate this year’s Maryland’s Top 100 Women honorees.”

Maryland’s Top 100 Women will be honored at a reception and awards celebration on May 4 at SECU Arena at Towson University.

Located on an 18-acre campus in Bel Air, Maryland, The Highlands School is committed to providing a supportive, specialized educational environment where students with learning differences can thrive academically and socially.