Volunteers invited to plant trees at Swan Harbor Farm in Havre de Grace for Harford County’s Arbor Day Celebration April 3

Volunteers Invited to Plant Trees Friday, April 3 for Harford County’s Arbor Day Celebration; Harford Earns 23rd Tree City USA Award

BEL AIR, Md., (March 2, 2026) – Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly is inviting volunteers to help plant approximately 130 trees at Swan Harbor Farm in Havre de Grace on Friday, April 3 in celebration of Arbor Day. Families, civic organizations, school groups, and Scouts are welcome. Everyone will receive a free native tree to take home.

This will be the 21st Arbor Day celebration organized by Harford County to plant native trees throughout the County. Since the celebrations began in 2003, Harford has planted over 33,000 native trees, including red maple, tulip poplar, white oak, black walnut, eastern red cedar, and redbud.

“Planting trees not only benefits the environment but our neighborhoods and future generations as well. Harford County’s Arbor Day event is a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together, enjoy quality time outdoors, and demonstrate a shared commitment to preserving our green spaces,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “I invite everyone to join us for this annual celebration. It’s fun, educational, and a meaningful way to give back to our community.”

Participants should bring a hammer, shovel, and work gloves, if they have them, and arrive at 9:30 a.m. at Swan Harbor Farm, located at 401 Oakington Road in Havre de Grace. Tree planting will begin at 10 a.m. and is expected to last two to three hours.

The event will feature demonstrations from local environmental organizations. The free native tree will be provided courtesy of the Forest Conservancy District Board of Harford County, an advocacy group that promotes stewardship, conservation, and sustainable use of Maryland’s forest resources.

The celebration will include the presentation of the Arbor Day Foundation’s National Arbor Day Tree City USA Award to Harford County government. The award, which Harford will be presented for the 23rd time, recognizes the work of elected officials, staff, and citizens who plant and care for the community forest, benefiting the environment and the economy. The Arbor Day Foundation is a nonprofit conservation organization of nearly one million members whose mission is to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees.

Trees reduce air and visual pollution, stabilize soil, and reduce water pollution through absorption. They also enhance property values and provide protection from the sun’s glare; minimize the heat island effect by shading buildings and parking lots; and add beauty to our surroundings.

More information about this year’s Arbor Day celebration is available from the Department of Planning & Zoning, 410-638-3103 ext. 1359.