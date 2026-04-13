13th Annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk to be held May 9 at The John Carroll School

The 13th Annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk, which raises funds for Cancer LifeNet, takes place Saturday, May 9, at The John Carroll School in Bel Air. Here are the details provided by University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health:

13th Annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk Takes Place May 9

Walk aims to raise $125,000 for Cancer LifeNet and its vital, free-of-charge supportive care services

BEL AIR, Md. (April 13, 2026) – The 13th Annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk, which raises funds for Cancer LifeNet, takes place Saturday, May 9, at The John Carroll School, 703 East Churchville Road in Bel Air. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and the walk starts at 9 a.m.

John and Debbie Anthony. (Photo courtesy of Sarah Karantonis/UM Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation)

The UM Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, together with Chesapeake Cancer Alliance (CCA) volunteers, hosts this walk to honor those affected by cancer and recognize care providers. This year’s goal is to raise $125,000 to support Cancer LifeNet at the Kaufman Cancer Center (KCC) in UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center (UM UCMC) Bel Air. UM UCMC Bel Air, a campus of UM Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH), is a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS)—the state’s largest health system.

The event is a one mile walk held around the John Carroll turf field, gathering friends and neighbors who participate either individually or in teams to support those using Cancer LifeNet. Last year, Cancer LifeNet provided more than 300 free-of-charge, supportive care programs to nearly 2,500 residents of Harford and Cecil counties, regardless of where they receive their cancer treatment. The walk, inspired by a beloved Bel Air woman who passed away from cancer in 2014, has raised over $1.6 million since its inception. The Presenting Sponsor is Klein’s ShopRite of Maryland.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Cancer LifeNet—celebrating two decades of compassion, connection and care, with more than 25,000 patients and their loved ones supported along the way.

Walk supporters frequently form teams, among them participants John and Debbie Anthony. Together, they founded a team about 10 years ago to show appreciation for John’s care after his prostate cancer diagnosis in 2008. Both joined Cancer LifeNet’s Prostate Cancer Support Group, which welcomes men and their loved ones monthly to share, ask questions, receive support and education. Debbie, also a member of the CCA, notes the group offers a comfortable place to discuss delicate topics and build lasting friendships. John and Debbie continue attending to support newcomers, even 18 years after John’s treatment.

The Anthonys, both retired school principals from Bel Air, first participated in the walk soon after its founding, feeling connected to the KCC and Cancer LifeNet. Their team, the KCC Prostate Support Group Team, has raised $9,000 over the years. Debbie emphasizes the importance of both fundraising and raising awareness about support resources, calling the walk a great community event.

For more information about Cancer LifeNet and its supportive services, visit https://www.umms.org/uch/health-services/cancer-care/support-and-wellness. Cancer LifeNet operates on a $1 million annual budget funded entirely by philanthropy, providing programs and services that help patients and families balance work, family life and cancer treatment. Offerings include wellness and fitness classes, holistic therapies, beauty and gardening programs, support groups, nutritional counseling, financial advocacy, nurse navigation, social work support, and guidance from trained volunteer navigators with personal cancer experience.

Registration for the walk is $25, and for ages 12 and younger, it is free. Participants who register and fundraise $50 or more will receive a commemorative giveaway item. Those who may not be up to walking are welcome to attend and experience the feeling of community that participants remark on every year. To sign up and learn more, visit http://www.ummsfoundation.org/AHCCW2026. For questions, call the UM Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation at 443-643-3460 or email uchfoundation@umm.edu