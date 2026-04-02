Burtons Grill & Bar coming to Tollgate Marketplace is now hiring for 100 positions

Burtons Grill & Bar, which is expected to open April 21 in the former TGI Friday’s location in Tollgate Marketplace, is now hiring for about 100 positions including managers, servers, cooks, hosts, and bartenders, along with entry-level positions that offer opportunities for advancement. Applicants can visit the recruiting office at the restaurant site, daily from 11am-7pm, or apply online at https://burtonsgrill.com/careers/. Here are the details provided by the company:

Rendering courtesy Burtons Grill & Bar

BURTONS GRILL & BAR BRINGS COMMUNITY COMMITMENT AND NEW JOBS TO BEL AIR

BEL AIR, MD (April 1, 2026) – Burtons Grill & Bar will open in mid-April at Tollgate Marketplace, 609 Belair Road in Bel Air, bringing a vibrant new restaurant and new economic activity to Harford County. This will be the company’s first location in the greater Baltimore area.

The project represents a long-term investment in the local community and adds to the county’s growing business base. “We welcome Burtons Grill & Bar to Harford County and are proud they’ve chosen Bel Air for their first location in the Baltimore area,” Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “Their investment in our community will create jobs, expand dining options for our residents, and continue to strengthen our local economy.”

The restaurant is expected to create about 100 jobs, including managers, servers, cooks, hosts, and bartenders, along with entry-level positions that offer opportunities for advancement. A local General Manager has been hired, and the company is actively recruiting local candidates as it continues to build its team.

Applicants can visit the recruiting office at the restaurant site, daily from 11am-7pm, or apply online at https://burtonsgrill.com/careers/. “We foster a people-first culture and offer opportunities for advancement which, in turn, drives our success. We look forward to building a strong team dedicated to creating memorable dining experiences,” said John Haggai, CEO and President.

Burtons Grill & Bar serves American classics made from scratch with fresh wholesome ingredients. The menu includes burgers, salads, steaks, and seafood, along with options for guests with food allergies or dietary restrictions, including a dedicated gluten-free menu. The new location includes:

A 7,046-square-foot space

Seating for 218 guests in the dining room and bar

Covered outdoor patios with seating for 58

A private dining room for up to 38 guests, suitable for meetings and events

The Bel Air opening is part of Burtons Grill & Bar’s continued growth, and the company is considering other locations in Maryland for expansion.

Burtons Grill & Bar will be open seven days a week. Hours of operation and more details are available here: https://burtonsgrill.com/location/maryland/bel-air.