Burtons Grill & Bar opens today in Tollgate Mall

Burtons Grill and Bar is open!

Bel Air News & Views got a sneak peek at its preview event yesterday, and the place was packed. It’s a more sophisticated, upscale replacement for the TGI Friday’s that used to occupy this space at the Tollgate Mall.

The invited preview guests got to sample a few menu items. The lobster roll featured generous lobster chunks on a soft, toasty brioche bun. The short rib grilled cheese was particularly tender. The Firecracker Shrimp packed a spicy kick, and the Seven-layer Chocolate Cake with chocolate frosting, hot fudge, maldon sea salt and raspberry coulis was decadent. I also tasted a lovely, Burtons Old Fashioned made with Redemption Bourbon, vanilla brown sugar, Angostura bitters, spiced cranberry bitters.

And they are serious about respecting food sensitivities. They offer a full gluten free menu: https://burtonsgrill.com/menus/md/bel-air/gluten-free/. The waitstaff asked about allergies before handing me each sample. They have an extensive chart of potential allergens in every menu item that you can check here: https://menus.tenkites.com/burtons/burtonsgrillbarmenu

Check out the full menu here: https://burtonsgrill.com/menus/md/bel-air/all-day/

And the kid’s menu here: https://burtonsgrill.com/menus/md/bel-air/kids/

Burtons opens to the public at 11 a.m. April 21. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.