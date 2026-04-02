Harford County awarded $560,000 federal grant to improve road safety

Harford County has been awarded a $560,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s “Safe Streets and Roads for All” program to support engineering work aimed at improving the safety of county roads. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:



Harford County Awarded $560,000 Federal Grant to Help Improve Road Safety

BEL AIR, Md., (March 30, 2026) — Harford County has been awarded a $560,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s “Safe Streets and Roads for All” (SS4A) program to support engineering work aimed at improving the safety of county roads.

“Preventing crashes and saving the lives of drivers and pedestrians through road safety projects are priorities for my administration,” Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “This federal grant will help us analyze and design safety improvements to county roads and greatly expand the number of road safety projects we can undertake.”

Combined with $140,000 in existing county funding, the SS4A grant will provide a total of $700,000 for engineering studies and planning efforts countywide.

The Harford County Department of Public Works’ Bureau of Highways Engineering maintains a prioritized list of locations across the county for evaluation based on criteria such as crash frequency and known sight distance limitations. Many of these locations will be studied using the SS4A funding.

Under the Cassilly administration, the Harford County Department of Public Works has secured more than $1.6 million in federal and state grant funding dedicated to improving the county’s highways and road infrastructure.