Harford County to celebrate Earth Day with ‘Ag-Stravaganza’ April 25

Harford County’s “Ag-Stravaganza” will be a free event held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, rain or shine, at the Harford County Agricultural Center complex, 3519 – 3525 Conowingo Road in Street. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County to Celebrate Agriculture, Earth Day, and America 250 at “Ag-Stravaganza” April 25

BEL AIR, Md., (April 16, 2026) Harford County’s “Ag-Stravaganza” will be a fun-filled day for visitors of all ages to celebrate local agriculture, Earth Day and America’s 250th birthday. The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, rain or shine, at the Harford County Agricultural Center complex, 3519 – 3525 Conowingo Road in Street.

Attendees will meet friendly farm animals, see historic demonstrations, make Colonial crafts, learn about the importance of agriculture, sustainable farming and conservation, and join a noontime patriotic observance and tree planting. Fans can say hello to Mack the dog and apiary inspector Cybil Preston from “The Dog Who Saved the Bees,” this year’s Ag Literacy Week book presented to elementary students countywide.

“All are welcome to this family-friendly celebration of Harford County agriculture and America’s 250th birthday, with learning opportunities and fun for all ages,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “I would like to thank our ag community partners in organizing this exciting event.”

Representatives will be on hand from 4-H, Eden Mill Nature Center, Harford Bird Club, Susquehanna Beekeepers, Master Gardeners, Harford County Farm Bureau, Harford Soil Conservation District, and more. Food trucks will be on-site, and music will add to the celebratory atmosphere.

The historic Joesting-Gorsuch House will be open, and the Darlington branch of the Harford County Public Library and the Harford County Historical Society will recognize America 250 with a Colonial family experience featuring hands-on activities and exhibits.

In honor of Earth Day, The Poplar Grove Barn and Pavilion will highlight environmental stewardship and offer free educational resources for adults and children focused on protecting natural resources for future generations.

The Agricultural Center will feature exhibits from the Ag Center tenants, 4-H Marketplace and Ag-ventures STEM activities for kids.