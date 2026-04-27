Harford Land Trust to host Spring Fling May 2 at the Harford County Equestrian Center

Harford Land Trust is hosting its Spring Fling on May 2 at the Harford County Equestrian Center. The family-friendly celebration will feature vendors, children’s activities, and local organizations offering gardening and environmental education, along with hundreds of free giveaways — including plants, trees, seeds, and tote bags. Here are the details from the non-profit:

Attendees collecting giveaway items like perennial plugs, native tree whips, and tote bags at Spring Fling 2025. (Photo/Harford Land Trust).

SHOP, LEARN, GROW – GROW WILD: SPRING FLING BLOOMING MAY 2 IN BEL AIR

BEL AIR, Md. (April 22, 2026) – Grow Wild: Spring Fling will bloom at the Harford County Equestrian Center on Saturday, May 2, offering plant giveaways, local vendors, gardening education, children’s activities and family friendly fun.

When: Saturday, May 2, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Harford County Equestrian Center – 608 N Tollgate Rd, Bel Air, MD 21014

Grow Wild: Spring Fling celebrates pollinator species, the habitats that support them, and the essential benefits they provide. During the event, Harford Land Trust (HLT) will distribute free giveaway items, including four varieties of perennial plant plugs, native tree whips, native wildflower seed packets and tote bags (while supplies last).

Attendees can explore a variety of vendors offering gardening supplies, crafts and nature-based goods, as well as engage with organizations focused on environmental education, gardening and conservation. The “Sprouts” area will feature hands-on children’s crafts and activities where they can learn more about pollinators.

Grow Wild: Spring Fling also serves as the designated pickup location for preorders from HLT’s Native and Pollinator Plant Sale. A limited selection of additional plants will be available to purchase on-site.

This event is part of Grow Wild, a Harford Land Trust program in partnership with the Susquehannock Wildlife Society, Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, Harford County Master Gardeners and other local organizations. Grow Wild aims to educate and empower residents to create landscapes that enhance their property, reduce water and maintenance costs and support the region’s natural ecosystems.

HLT extends its sincere thanks to the sponsors who made Spring Fling possible:

Harford County Government; Harford Streams; BGE; Ann C. Helton; McKnight Angus Farm; The Mill; Harford Bank; Jones Junction; The Kelly Group; Klein’s Family Markets; APGFCU; Beacon Staffing Alternatives; HillSide Lawn Service; Foxborough Nursery, Inc.; Harford Mutual Insurance Group; Lassen, Marine & Webster, Inc.; Park Beach Systems; Eileen and Harry Webster, Jr.; The Town of Bel Air; and Sylva Native Nursery & Seed Company.

HLT is a nonprofit dedicated to conserving land and protecting natural resources for the benefit of all people in Harford County. Using conservation easements, land purchases and other tools, HLT permanently protects farms, forests, habitats and outdoor recreation areas.

Learn more about HLT and see details about upcoming events by visiting HarfordLandTrust.org or calling 410-836-2103. To learn more about Grow Wild, visit GrowWildHarford.org.