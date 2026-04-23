Sculptures by late artist Brent Crothers dedicated in Graw Alley at Harmer’s Town Art Center

A trio of sculptures created by the late visionary artist Brent Crothers were dedicated during a ceremony on Saturday, April 18 in Graw Alley at Harmer’s Town Art Center in Havre de Grace. Here are the details provided by Harmer’s Town Art Center:

BRENT CROTHERS SCULPTURES DEDICATED IN GRAW ALLEY

The family of artist Brent Crothers gathered in Graw Alley on Saturday, April 18 for a ceremony to dedicate three sculptures created by the late artist, which were donated by the family to Harmer’s Town Art Center in Havre de Grace. (photo credit – Pat Venturino/Venture Photos)



Trio of Sculptures Reimagine Common Items Into Creative Environmental Message

(Havre de Grace, MD) – – A trio of sculptures created by the late visionary artist Brent Crothers were dedicated during a ceremony on Saturday, April 18 in Graw Alley at Harmer’s Town Art Center in Havre de Grace. The sculptures incorporate everyday materials in a reimagined reuse and were donated by his family, who were on hand to deliver remarks.

A sculpture titled Water Wars #2, created from reclaimed garden hoses by the late artist Brent Crothers as part of his “Water Wars” series, now makes its home in Graw Alley in Havre de Grace. (photo credit – Pat Venturino/Venture Photos)

“It’s like the sculptures are coming home,” said Gina Pierleoni, wife of the late artist, whom she said was born in Havre de Grace. Gina was among 18 members of Brent’s family who gathered in Graw Alley to dedicate the sculptures and celebrate the artist’s lasting legacy.

Brent Crothers was an award-winning artist who attended Maryland Institute College of Art, the Reinhart School of Sculpture, and the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture in Maine. His work, featured in numerous galleries and shows, was often inspired by nature and the creative recycled use of the elements around him. He died in 2020.

“These pieces are not only an extraordinary contribution to Harmer’s Town Art Center, but a lasting gift to the entire community. They invite people to pause, reflect, and engage with art in a way that is accessible and inspiring for all,” said Allen Fair, president of Harmer’s Town Art Center.

“This kind of generosity creates connections across generations and ensures that Brent’s vision continues to live on and spark creativity in others,” he added.

The sculptures donated to Harmer’s Town Art Center include pieces from his “Water Wars” series, which focused on conscientious use of freshwater resources and the consequences of their depletion.

“In Havre de Grace, water is everything,” commented Havre de Grace Mayor William T. Martin, who said the sculptures are emblematic of the city and its people.

A sculpture titled Golden Egg #2, created from recycled tire treads by the late artist Brent Crothers as part of his “Water Wars” series, now makes its home in Graw Alley in Havre de Grace. (photo credit – Pat Venturino/Venture Photos)

Harford County Council President Patrick S. Vincenti presented the family with a proclamation on behalf of the council and Rajiv Goel, Deputy Director of Economic Development for Harford County, offered a proclamation and regards from Harford County Executive Robert G. Cassilly.

The new home for the sculptures is a once-blighted alley – called Graw Alley in recognition of the former horse racing track that operated in the city until the early 1950’s – that was transformed into a park with landscaped pathways and a series of vivid murals leading visitors on a tour through Havre de Grace history.

Graw Alley is just the initial phase in the development of Harmer’s Town Art Center – a first-of-its-kind regional art facility, art incubator, and economic driver to be constructed in an adjacent 34,000-sq-ft space, which will bring together the arts, history, and community of Havre de Grace in a centralized location within the heart of the city’s vibrant arts district.

Graw Alley is funded by private donors and grants provided by state and local governments to Harmer’s Town Art Center, Inc., a federally-recognized 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

For more information about this project or to contribute to the effort, contact Harmer’s Town Art Center at info@harmerstown.org or visit our website at http://www.harmerstown.org.