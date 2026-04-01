Section of Scarboro Road in Street reopened March 31

A section of Scarboro Road in Street, between Sandy Hook Road and Boyd Road, has been reopened to all through traffic as of March 31. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Photo courtesy of the Harford County government

Section of Scarboro Road in Street Reopened Tuesday, March 31

BEL AIR, Md., (March 31, 2026) – A section of Scarboro Road in Street, between Sandy Hook Road and Boyd Road, has been reopened to all through traffic as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, following completion of a bridge replacement.

Questions may be directed to 410-638-3217 ext. 2442.