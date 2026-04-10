Wonder brings multi-restaurant ordering to Bel Air

In case you were wondering what the new multi-restaurant ordering food place was all about, we checked out Wonder’s newest location next to the Harford Mall at 131 North Tollgate Road, Bel Air, on opening day.

Bottom line: Food was tasty, hot, and ready within 20 minutes after ordering.

Best way to order is through the app, which offers points and deals. Although there is an ordering kiosk in the restaurant if you haven’t downloaded the app.

Delivery is free. The company owns Grubhub. Or you can pick up at the restaurant. Eat-in is available, but the eating space is quite small.

If you’re ordering dinner for a group that can’t decide on one restaurant, Wonder solves that issue, offering food from dozens of restaurants all over the country. They offer variety all in one stop.

Prices range from about $10 to around $40, so you can order within your budget. And the company is offering a variety of deals right now.

The opening day celebration drew several dozen people who received Wonder totes and hats. We sampled the Tejas BBQ Brisket (very tender!) and the Detroit Brick Red Top Pizza (soft-crust deep-dish) while enjoying the guitar stylings of Andy Branigan.