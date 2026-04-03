Wonder multi-restaurant ordering eatery to host grand opening of Bel Air location April 9

Wondering what’s up with the Wonder restaurant next to the Harford Mall at 131 North Tollgate Road, Bel Air? You’ll know next week when they host a grand opening April 9. The concept is you can mix and match orders of food from the menus of different restaurants across the country, including Bobby Flay Steak and Detroit Brick Pizza. Chefs at the Bel Air location will prepare the dishes. You can dine-in, pick up or have your order delivered for free. You can’t always mix and match in the same order. Certain restaurants require a separate order just for them.

Here are the details provided by the company:

Wonder Brings Mix and Match Ordering to Bel Air with April 9 Opening

The rapidly expanding food app’s new Bel Air location will offer delivery, pick-up, and dine-in from Tejas Barbecue, Streetbird by Marcus Samuelsson, Magnolia Bakery, and more

Marking the official opening of its new location in Bel Air, Wonder will host a grand opening celebration featuring live music, giveaways, and food and drink samples. While the event will start with a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m., doors will be open from 10:30 a.m. onward for customers who can’t wait to try Wonder.

The first 100 guests starting at 5 p.m. will receive a Wonder tote bag and hat, and attendees can enjoy food samples, including Tejas BBQ Brisket and Detroit Brick Red Top Pizza, served from 5–7 p.m., accompanied by live music from local artist Andy Branigan. Guests will have the opportunity to round up their purchase to support Maryland Food Bank, reinforcing Wonder’s ongoing commitment to local community partners.

Following the recent opening in Frederick, Wonder’s fifth Maryland location allows locals to mix and match chef-inspired meals from different Wonder restaurants in a single order, along with additional neighborhood favorites available through the platform.

For more information and to RSVP, please visit events.wonder.com/belairgo.

About Wonder

Wonder is a mealtime platform built to satisfy every craving without compromise. The platform brings together delivery, pickup, dine-in, meal kits, and chef-driven food innovation in one seamless experience. Wonder features some of the world’s most celebrated chefs, including Bobby Flay, José Andrés, and Marcus Samuelsson, alongside award-winning restaurants such as Tejas Barbecue and Di Fara Pizza. With Wonder’s first-of-its-kind multi-restaurant ordering, customers can mix and match dishes from multiple chefs and restaurants in a single order – something no other platform offers.