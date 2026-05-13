13th Annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk draws nearly 600 participants, raises more than $85K

The 13th Annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk held May 9, raised more than $85,000 for Cancer LifeNet. Here are the details provided by UM Upper Chesapeake Health:

Chesapeake Cancer Alliance volunteers Mimi Maliszewski, Carol Mallon and Michelle Karczeski participate in the 13th Annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk May 9 raising funds for Cancer LifeNet. (Photo by Alex Kruger)



13th Annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk Brings Together Nearly 600 Walkers, Donors to Support Cancer LifeNet

More than $1.6 million has been raised by the Walk over the past 13 years

BEL AIR, Md. (May 14, 2026) – The 13th Annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk held May 9 raised more than $85,000 (and counting) for Cancer LifeNet, bringing the cumulative total raised to more than $1.6 million over the past 13 years.

This annual event, organized by the UM Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, together with Chesapeake Cancer Alliance (CCA) volunteers, was held along the perimeter of the turf field at The John Carroll School in Bel Air. It brought together nearly 600 walkers and donors from across the community and beyond in support of friends and neighbors touched by cancer. Klein’s ShopRite of Maryland was the Presenting Sponsor.

“The Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk is a powerful reminder of what’s possible when our community comes together,” said Aaron Rabinowitz, JD, PhD, MS, President of UM Upper Chesapeake Health. “It showcases the strength and generosity of our community as we unite to honor, celebrate and remember those impacted by cancer.”

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Cancer LifeNet, which provides more than 300 free-of-charge, supportive care programs to residents of Harford, Cecil and Northern Baltimore counties, regardless of where they receive their cancer treatment. To celebrate this significant anniversary, members of the Cancer LifeNet and Kaufman Cancer Center (KCC) Walk teams cut the ribbon to mark the start of the festivities.

Cancer LifeNet’s annual operating budget of $1 million is funded solely through philanthropic support and is designed to help patients and their loved ones find the resources needed to balance work, family and cancer treatment. Funds raised by the Walk each year are donated to Cancer LifeNet.

Cancer LifeNet is located at the KCC in UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center (UM UCMC) in Bel Air. UM UCMC Bel Air, a campus of UM Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH), is a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS)—providing care to more Marylanders than any other health system in the state.

Among the 2026 walkers was Port Deposit resident Nanette Elburn, a first-time participant and team captain. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2024 and is a member of Cancer LifeNet’s Breast Cancer Support Group.

“I have learned and gained so much strength and resilience from my breast cancer support friends,” Elburn said. “I know I can always count on them when I am down, and they are there to pick up the pieces in a way no one else can.”

Elburn said one of the Breast Cancer Support Group’s members, the late Judy Pfister, always spoke about the Walk and how it benefits Cancer LifeNet. Elburn was inspired by Pfister’s devotion to the Walk and rallied the Breast Cancer Support Group to create a team for this year’s event in support of Cancer LifeNet.

“The services they (Cancer LifeNet) offer are so wonderful and accommodating. Everyone is awesome, patient, kind, approachable and very uplifting,” Elburn said.

It’s not too late to make a donation to support Cancer LifeNet through this fundraising effort. Donations are still being accepted at http://www.ummsfoundation.org/AHCCW2026.