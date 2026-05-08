Bel Air Garden Mart continues until 1:30 p.m. May 8 at Bel Air Armory

The Bel Air Garden Mart, an annual springtime tradition in the Harford County seat, is happening Friday, May 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main Street. Here are the details provided by the Town of Bel Air:



Bel Air Garden Mart 2026 happens Friday, May 8 in the Bel Air Armory

The Bel Air Garden Mart, an annual springtime tradition in the Harford County seat, is happening Friday, May 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main Street.

Admission is free; Garden Mart is sponsored by the Town of Bel Air’s volunteer Appearance and Beautification Committee.

“They put so much time and effort into this event, and it would be a great thing for as many Town residents as possible – and folks who don’t live in the Town – to come out and support this event,” Town Commissioner Jake Taylor, the Town Board’s liaison to the ABC, said during a Board of Town Commissioners meeting on Monday, May 4.

Visitors will be able to purchase plants from local garden clubs, including annuals, perennials and plants that are native to Maryland – baked goods also will be on sale.

Members of the Country Garden Club, Evergreen Garden Club, Friendship Garden Club and Joppatowne Garden Club are slated to be present on Friday. Proceeds from plant sales will go back to the garden clubs, supporting their scholarship and other charitable programs.

“Spruce up your gardens and your front windowsills, and your front porch, with wonderful flowers and other vegetative arrangements,” Taylor said.

In addition to the garden clubs, representatives of Harford County Master Gardeners, the Harford Land Trust and the Bel Air and Edgewood branches of the Harford County Public Library will be on hand, providing tips about gardening and maintaining natural resources.

Students from Harford County high schools also are expected to attend, selling items to support their schools.

Mayor Paula Etting noted that Garden Mart is happening two days before Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 10, so the event is a great place to get a Mother’s Day gift.

“It’s a great opportunity to get some very reasonably priced plants and support garden clubs that are teaching the high school [students] to garden,” the mayor said.

Parking is available near the Armory at the public parking garage on Hickory Avenue. A food truck also will be on site during the event.

For additional information, visit the Town of Bel Air website or follow the Town on social media.

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