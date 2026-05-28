Tiara Kittelberger is the new Miss Bel Air Independence Day 2026, and Evelyn Brush is the inaugural Miss Bel Air Teen 2026, the Bel Air Independence Day Committee, Inc. recently announced. Here are the details provided by the committee:

Tiara Kittelberger (left) is the new Miss Bel Air Independence Day 2026, and Evelyn Brush (right) is the inaugural Miss Bel Air Teen 2026 (Photo courtesy Bel Air Independence Day Committee, Inc.)

Bel Air Independence Day Committee Names 2026 Miss Bel Air and Miss Bel Air Teen

Tiara Kittelberger, Evelyn Brush to Host Bel Air’s July 4 Celebration

Bel Air (May 28, 2026) – Tiara Kittelberger is the new Miss Bel Air Independence Day 2026, and Evelyn Brush is the inaugural Miss Bel Air Teen 2026, the Bel Air Independence Day Committee, Inc. recently announced.

Kittelberger and Brush were chosen through an interview process of interested applicants, and succeed Kyla Ghirardello, Miss Bel Air 2025.

“The selection process this year was very difficult, we had so many qualified candidates and young women who were eager to represent the Town of Bel Air and its annual Fourth of July celebration,” said Gabrielle Brady, chairperson of the Miss Bel Air Selection Committee. “It was also the first year we had to interview for both a Miss and a Teen! So it was exciting to bring that into the fold this year.”

“We couldn’t have done it without our amazing volunteers in the selection process who certainly had their work cut out for them!” Brady added. “I believe Evelyn and Tiara will be great representatives of the town and help us garner more local interest in the program by just being out there in our community and showing our local young women the joy of being part of this organization!”

Kittelberger, the 16th consecutive title holder familiarly known as “Miss Bel Air,” and Evelyn Brush, the inaugural Miss Bel Air Teen, will serve as ofﬁcial hostesses and participants in one of the region’s largest 4th of July celebrations, taking place from dawn to night on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in the Town of Bel Air, Maryland. Miss Bel Air and Miss Bel Air Teen will also help promote the event to the Town of Bel Air Commissioners, the Harford County Council, and the citizens of greater Bel Air and Harford County, Maryland.

“As your reigning Miss Bel Air, I look forward to being a part of the community and memories of those who make this town so special,” Kittelberger said. “Bel Air has a lot of hidden gems and it’s my job to help them shine!”

“I’m most excited to meet the people of Bel Air, and spread the message of my Community Service Initiative: Balance Beyond Standing,” Brush said.

The Selection Committee included former Miss Bel Airs Laura Patnaude and Gabrielle Brady, and Board Members Don Stewart, Michael Blum and Lisa Williams.

Kittelberger is currently a Junior Marketing Associate for Noble Prestige Impact. In this position, she puts her Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications to use in helping clients market their products, and manage customer engagement and retention. Evelyn Brush is a freshman at North Harford High School and is part of their magnet program.

Bel Air’s slate of Independence Day events includes a ﬂag-raising at 6:45 a.m. on July 4 at Town Hall, and a full schedule of family-friendly functions during the day, including a horseshoe pitching tournament, water balloon toss, Uncle Sam Says, and watermelon eating. Patriotic ﬂag ceremonies are held at various locations, including Shamrock Park and Rockﬁeld Park. Finally, Miss Bel Air 2026 serves as Honorary Grand Marshal of the Independence Day Parade, leads the parade down Main Street in Bel Air at 6 p.m. Fireworks at Rockfield Park conclude the day at around 9:30 pm.

Miss Bel Air and Miss Bel Air Teen also appear at public events throughout the calendar year, including the Bel Air Soap Box Derby, the Harford County Farm Fair, and the annual Town of Bel Air Christmas Parade. They will compete for the titles of Miss Maryland and Miss Maryland Teen at the annual Miss Maryland Competition, held every year in Hagerstown, MD in late June.

For more information on Independence Day in Bel Air, visit https://belairjuly4.org.