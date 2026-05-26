Harford County broke ground on a new Emergency Services Special Operations facility in Hickory. Here are the details provided by the government:

Harford County officials break ground on a new Special Operations station in Hickory that will centralize emergency response equipment, operations, and offices currently spread across three leased sites in Forest Hill.



Harford County Breaks Ground on Centralized Special Operations Building in Hickory

BEL AIR, Md., (May 22, 2026) – Harford County broke ground this week on a new Emergency Services Special Operations facility in Hickory. The new building will centralize all emergency response equipment, operations, and offices, currently spread across three leased sites in Forest Hill, to the Department of Emergency Services property located on Ady Road in Hickory.

“In an emergency every second counts,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “This new facility will bring critical equipment, specialized resources, and emergency personnel together under one roof to strengthen our response capabilities, improve coordination, and ensure our first responders have the support and tools necessary to serve our communities in those critical moments.”

When completed, Special Ops Station 15 will be a new 16,200-square-foot facility designed to provide the space needed for the county’s special operations team, improve efficiency, and expand training capabilities.

The building will house special operations apparatus and rescue equipment, dedicated storage areas for hazardous materials, a decontamination room, and other amenities. The equipment bay will also serve as a training area where special operations personnel can work with EMS crews and others on training opportunities, including preparing paramedics to enter hazardous areas and necessary patient care before patients are removed from the scene.

EMS clinicians and their medic unit, currently stationed at the Department of Emergency Services, will also relocate the new building.

The facility will include dedicated office space for special operations leadership, including accommodations for eight crew chiefs who are currently spread throughout the existing leased spaces, as well as a meeting room with capacity for up to 40 people and bunk rooms for EMS crews and special operations technicians.

Construction is expected to be completed within 10 to 12 months.