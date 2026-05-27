Harford County Cultural Arts Board is accepting applications for Fiscal Year 2027 for three grants programs that support and strengthen Harford County’s arts and cultural community and ensure the ongoing availability and accessibility of the arts for Harford County residents and visitors. Here are the details provided by the arts board:

Harford County Cultural Arts Board Accepting Applications for Grants

Three grants programs that support and strengthen Harford County’s arts and cultural community ready for applications

Belcamp, Md., May 27, 2026 – Harford County Cultural Arts Board (HCCAB) is accepting applications for Fiscal Year 2027 for three grants programs that support and strengthen Harford County’s arts and cultural community and ensure the ongoing availability and accessibility of the arts for Harford County residents and visitors.

Submissions for Arts Organizations General Operating Support Grants and Arts Programming Grants are due June 26. Access Arts Grants are accepted on a rolling basis from June 15 through February 15, 2027. Grant guidelines and application information may be found by visiting www.culturalartsboard.org and clicking “Grants.”

“Arts and culture are essential to the identity of Harford County,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Through the work of the Harford County Cultural Arts Board, these grants help strengthen and sustain creative organizations, programs and artists that enrich our communities, inspire connection and enhance quality of life across the county. Continued investment in the arts helps make Harford County a vibrant place to live, work and visit.”

HCCAB grants programs are funded by an annual County Arts Development grant from the Maryland State Arts Council, a Maryland State agency under the authority of the Department of Commerce, Division of Tourism, Film and the Arts.

General Operating Support Grants provide operational support for Harford County arts nonprofits through awards of up to $15,000 per fiscal year. Funds may support management and operations for arts nonprofits and are not tied to one specific program.

Arts Programming Grants provide up to $10,000 in support for direct costs for arts and cultural programs in Harford County. In the past, programming grants have supported historical music performances and live entertainment expenses at local festivals.

Access Arts Grants provide up to $5,000 in support to offer high-quality arts and cultural experiences for Harford County youth, seniors, individuals of differing abilities and other underserved populations. Previous grants have funded Maryland-based artist residencies and performances in schools, local workshops and field trips to arts performances, museums and historical sites in Maryland.

“Harford County Cultural Arts Board is proud to offer these funding opportunities in support of the dynamic arts and cultural organizations that help define and strengthen our community,” said Meg McReynolds, cultural arts and community outreach coordinator at Harford County Public Library. “These grants provide essential support that empowers local cultural nonprofits to continue delivering inspiring exhibitions, concerts, performances and educational arts experiences that enrich the lives of residents of all ages throughout Harford County.”

About Harford County Cultural Arts Board

As the official county arts agency, Harford County Cultural Arts Board is the primary local resource for arts and cultural organizations, independent artists and the audiences of Harford County. The Harford County Government-appointed advisory board provides grant funding, sponsorships, workshops, programs and events, and advocates for the advancement of the arts in Harford County. Since December 2015, the Harford County Cultural Arts Board has operated under the auspices of the Harford County Public Library Board of Trustees. Activities are made possible by a County Arts Development grant from the Maryland State Arts Council, a Maryland State agency under the authority of the Department of Commerce, Division of Tourism, Film and the Arts. Harford County Cultural Arts Board was founded in 1973, and for more than 50 years has worked to “Preserve, Enhance and Promote the Culture of Harford County, Maryland.” To learn more about the services and programs of Harford County Cultural Arts Board, or if you are interested in serving on the Arts Board, visit www.CulturalArtsBoard.org.

About Harford County Public Library

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times, borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.