Harford County Emergency Services, Volunteer Fire & EMS Association to host Public Safety Day May 30

The Harford County Department of Emergency Services and the Harford County Volunteer Fire & EMS Association will bring together first responders from across the county for Public Safety Day on Saturday, May 30. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

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Harford County Emergency Services, Volunteer Fire & EMS Association to Host Public Safety Day on Saturday, May 30

BEL AIR, Md., (May 27, 2026) – The Harford County Department of Emergency Services and the Harford County Volunteer Fire & EMS Association will bring together first responders from across the county for Public Safety Day on Saturday, May 30, offering an opportunity to explore emergency equipment and learn more about local emergency services. Attendees can discover what happens when someone calls 9-1-1 and how the county prepares for emergencies. The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mountain Christian Church, 1824 Mountain Road in Joppa.

“From EMS personnel and volunteer fire companies to law enforcement and emergency management, Harford County’s first responders work together to protect our residents and keep our communities safe,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “Public Safety Day is an opportunity to showcase the equipment, training, and teamwork that allow these dedicated professionals to serve our county with excellence.”

Visitors can explore different types of fire apparatus, including a rescue engine and ladder truck, climb inside a county ambulance, and learn the role each piece of equipment plays during an emergency. Attendees can also discover how an airboat is powered and used to rescue victims in shallow water, such as the Susquehanna Flats near Havre de Grace.

The Maryland State Police medevac will be on display (weather permitting).

At BGE’s demonstration trailer, outfitted with two telephone poles, overhead lines, transformers and fuses, you can watch how electric faults can cause a fuse to blow and learn about the dangers of touching electrical wires.

Food trucks, including Box Hill crabcakes; Chaps Pit Beef; Fuzzies Burgers; Kona Ice; Love Crust Pizza; and Pucker Up Lemonade, will be on-site.

To learn more about emergency services in Harford County, visit www.harfordpublicsafety.org.