Harford County Public Library offers variety of programs and resources for Mental Health Awareness Month in May

Harford County Public Library is offering a variety of programs and resources in support of Mental Health Awareness Month in May. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Harford County Public Library Offers Programs and Resources for Mental Health Awareness Month in May

A variety of programs are available for children, teens and adults

Belcamp, Md., May 1, 2026 – In support of Mental Health Awareness Month in May, Harford County Public Library is offering a variety of programs and resources for customers of all ages.

“Good mental health plays a big role in our overall well-being. While we all try to take care of ourselves—both physically and mentally—life’s challenges can sometimes make that difficult. That’s why the Library is proud to offer resources that help our customers live the lives they want and stay connected and engaged in their community,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library.”

Among the May programs being offered are:

Mindfulness & Me: April Showers Bring May Flowers, May 7 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Bel Air Library, 100 East Pennsylvania Avenue. At this special family event, participants are invited to curl up like a seed, grow tall like a tree, puff up like a cloud and bloom like a flower in this “April Showers Bring May Flowers” yoga class with certified instructor Gemma Clasing. After yoga, children have the opportunity to create mindfulness-centered crafts to take home. Participants are asked to dress comfortably and bring a towel. Each child attending must register prior to the program at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/15542791. The program is supported by the Bel Air Friends of HCPL.

Essence Alchemy, May 16 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Jarrettsville Library, 3722 Norrisville Road. Participants are invited to channel their inner perfumer and craft their own signature scent at this hands-on program for those in grade 9 through adult. Each person attending must register prior to the program at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/15366293. The program is supported by the Jarrettsville Friends of HCPL.

Unplug and Unwind, May 19 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road. For students in grades 6-12, participants will make bubble paintings and then outline the shapes they’ve made while relaxing to lofi. For more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/15388285.

Darlington Whispering Pages-A Quiet Book Club: Pages on the Patio, May 19 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Darlington Library, 3535 Conowingo Road in Street. This event for adults provides a quiet time for relaxing, reading and reflecting around the fireplace on Darlington’s outdoor patio. Participants are asked to bring a portable outdoor chair, a book of their choice and optional lidded beverage. Set up your chair and read. At the conclusion, participants are welcome to discuss books informally with other attendees or simply gather their belongings and head home. Note: Should weather conditions prohibit dry patio space, the event will be cancelled. Advanced registration is required at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/15405546.

Teen Read & Relax, May 20 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Bel Air Library. For young adults looking for a cozy, quiet spot to curl up with good book, join the teen quiet reading hour. Bring a book, a blanket or pillow, and settle in. Say a quick hello to fellow book lovers, swap a few recommendations, then relax and get lost in your story. For more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/15569470.

Aromatherapy and Meditation, May 30 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Library, 21 Franklin Street. Join herbalist, aromatherapist and yoga instructor Linnea Tober for an interactive class making essential oil roller ball blends. (The class will use olive oil as the base oil.) Tober will guide participants (grade 9 through adult) on the metaphysical properties of each oil (choose from lavender, sandalwood, rosemary, peppermint, cedar, frankincense and orange). After blending, participants will end with a guided group meditation for self-care/self-love. Advanced registration is required at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/15565412.

The Library also offers a wide variety of yoga programs designed to support both mental and physical well-being. From gentle, chair-based yoga to more traditional mat classes, these programs offer participants a chance to slow down, stretch, breathe and reset in a welcoming, judgment-free environment. By making yoga accessible to all experience levels, the Library helps our community reduce stress, build mindfulness and take meaningful steps toward healthier, more balanced lives.

Harford County Public Library also provides a variety of online mental and physical health resources that may be accessed by visiting https://hcplonline.org/healthresources.php.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times, borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.