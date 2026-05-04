Harford Financial Group’s Michael Clayton and Bryce Harrison earn Certified Exit Planning Advisor® Certification

Harford Financial Group’s Michael Clayton and Bryce Harrison have earned the Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA®) designation. The credential is awarded by the Exit Planning Institute and is designed for financial advisors who work with business owners to plan for the eventual transition or exit of their business. Here are the details provided by Harford Financial Group.

Two Harford Financial Group Team Members Earn Certified Exit Planning Advisor® Certification

Michael Clayton and Bryce Harrison receive the CEPA® designation, which helps business owners address the financial, personal and operational aspects of a business transition

Bel Air, Md., May 4, 2026 – Harford Financial Group’s Michael Clayton and Bryce Harrison have earned the Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA®) designation. The credential is awarded by the Exit Planning Institute and is designed for financial advisors who work with business owners to plan for the eventual transition or exit of their business.

Harford Financial Group photographed by Maryland based Commercial photographer, Robin Sommer of MidAtlantic Photographic LLC

Both Clayton and Harrison are Certified Financial Planners™ with Harford Financial Group. Harford Financial Group Managing Principal Adam Freeland, CFP™, and Lead Advisor Melissa Mullan, CFP™, also hold the Certified Exit Planning Advisor® designation.

The Certified Exit Planning Advisor® designation equips advisors with a structured framework to help business owners address the financial, personal and operational aspects of a business transition. Through this training, Clayton and Harrison have gained additional expertise in areas such as enterprise value growth, succession planning, tax strategy and aligning business decisions with long-term personal financial goals. The program emphasizes coordination among financial advisors, CPAs, attorneys and other professionals in the exit planning process.

Harford Financial Group photographed by Maryland based Commercial photographer, Robin Sommer of MidAtlantic Photographic LLC

“We are proud of Michael and Bryce for completing the Certified Exit Planning Advisor® program and look forward to continuing to bring additional planning resources and expertise to the families and business owners we serve,” said Freeland, managing principal of the firm. “This expanded expertise strengthens our firm’s ability to help business owner clients not only grow their businesses but also convert the value they have built into long-term financial security for themselves and their families.”

Clayton, also an investment advisor representative, has been at Harford Financial Group for six years and guidesindividuals and families toward achieving their most important financial goals, offering personalized strategies that make a meaningful difference in his clients’ lives.

He also holds the Series 7 and Series 66 licenses as well as the Maryland Life and Health Insurance License. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Towson University.

Harrison, an investment advisor representative who has been at Harford Financial Group for eight years, holds the Series 7, Series 66 and Maryland Life and Health Insurance licenses. In addition, Harrison recently earned his Tax Planning Certified Professional (TPCP®) designation. He enjoys studying investment strategies as well as continuously educating himself on the ever-changing financial industry. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Towson University.

About Harford Financial Group

The advisors at Harford Financial Group are holistic wealth managers who specialize in retirement income planning. In addition to individuals, Harford Financial Group works with business owners in Maryland and beyond and specializes in helping them with their complex financial needs, from optimizing cash flow and managing business debt to creating tax-efficient succession plans. A relationship-driven firm with a fully registered, licensed and professionally trained staff, Harford Financial Group is focused on building long-term, trusted connections that span a lifetime. Cambridge Investment Research Inc. is the firm’s broker-dealer. For more information about Harford Financial Group, visit HarfordFinancialGroup.com.